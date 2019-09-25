Canadian Consumer Payments Survey Report 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canadian Consumer Payments Survey 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A strategic resource for payment professionals, Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2019 is an essential companion to Canadian Payments Forecast, 2019.

Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2019 is a primary tracking research study, conducted online among 2,000+ online adult Canadians and examines the payments behaviour and preferences of Canadian consumers. It is the most comprehensive consumer payments survey in Canada and includes an analysis of the awareness, current usage, and future usage intentions of all major consumer payment modalities used in Canada, both traditional and emerging.

Objectives

The primary objective of the 2019 Canadian Consumer Payment Survey is to track payment preferences and payment behaviour of Canadian consumers. This is the most comprehensive consumer payments survey in Canada and addresses all major types of consumer payments instruments and modalities.

Included in 2019 Canadian Consumer Payments Survey



Detailed insights into each of the following areas:

Cash

Cheques

Debit cards

Credit cards

Contactless payments

Mobile payments

Online purchases

Preauthorized payments

Bill payments

Prepaid cards

Gift cards

P2P payments

International remittances

Virtual currencies

Now in its sixth year of publication, this report provides in-depth insights into consumer payment trends and dynamics in Canada.



A comprehensive set of data tables included with the report (5 sets of banners)

Key Topics Covered:



The View from 30,000 ft

Introduction Background and Objectives How did we do it? - Methodology Significance Testing Sample Profile

Detailed Findings Payment Preferences Perspectives on Payment Security Bank Branch and ABM Visits Cash Withdrawals and Usage Cheque payments Visa and MasterCard Debit Ownership and Usage Credit Card Ownership Contactless Awareness and Usage Mobile Payments Online Purchases and Payments Online Bill Payments Preauthorized Payments Prepaid Cards Gift Cards P2P Payments International Remittances Virtual Currencies



Companies Mentioned



Canadian Tire - Canadian Tire Rewards/Money

Esso - Esso Extra

Hudson's Bay Company - HBC Rewards

LoyaltyOne - AIR MILES

Multiple partners - Aeroplan

PetroCanada - Petro-Points

President's Choice/Shoppers Drugmart - PC Optimum

Royal Bank of Canada - RBC Avion

Scotiabank - SCENE

Sobeys - Club Sobeys

