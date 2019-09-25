EVENT TOMORROW: A conversation with USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli

Immigration Challenges and Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, will be featured in an Immigration Newsmaker conversation hosted by the Center for Immigration Studies on Thursday, September 26, at 1 p.m. at the National Press Club. Please RSVP to Marguerite Telford via email if you would like to reserve a seat; media is given priority. In addition, the event will be streamed on Facebook Live.

Since taking his position as Acting Director of USCIS in June, Cuccinelli has moved quickly to ensure compliance with immigration laws on the books as well as to provide guidance to clarify current regulations and policies to asylum officers and others. He made headlines recently announcing new "public charge" regulations, clarifying the law for prospective immigrants on qualifying for lawful permanent residence (green cards). They may be inadmissible if they are likely to use U.S. welfare programs.

The conversation on Thursday, September 26, moderated by Mark Krikorian, the Center's executive director, will cover such topics as public charge, work permits, processing of asylum claims, backlogs, fees, fraud, and E-Verify.

When: Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.

Where: National Press Club, First Amendment Lounge, 529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor, Washington, D.C.

The Immigration Newsmaker series provides an opportunity for government agency heads, members of Congress, and other policymakers to discuss their priorities and explore the challenges they face. The events, held at the National Press Club, are seated, on-the-record conversations between the guest and a member of the CIS staff. See previous interviews here.

