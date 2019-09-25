Credit Unions to discuss good governance at 35th Annual Directors’ Forum

/EIN News/ -- GUELPH, Ontario, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 120 Ontario credit union and caisse populaire board directors will be gathering at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale on October 3, 4 and 5, to discuss good governance practices for the future survival and success of Ontario’s financial co-operatives.



“The theme of ‘Good Governance’ was chosen for this year’s Forum as it is a key aspect of every co-operative organization – one that contributes to its overall success, but that also brings with it many challenges,” says Tanya Gracie, Chair of the Directors’ Forum Executive Committee. “We will be arming directors with the future-oriented governance knowledge and tools they need to take back to their organizations, to make their credit unions stronger and more competitive.”

Eighteen speakers from within and outside of the system will be sharing their expertise on various topics including Board Membership Engagement, Risk Management, the Future of Ontario’s Credit Unions, Board and CEO Recruitment, Director Development and Competencies and High Performing Board Barometers.

Delegates will also be hearing from Ontario’s new Regulator; Mark White, CEO of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), will be sharing an overview of the current regulatory landscape and how things have changed with the recent transition to FSRA – and more importantly, what this means for credit unions. Martha Durdin, President and CEO of the Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA), will also share an update on what is happening at CCUA and an overview of the national credit union landscape.

“For 35 years the Directors’ Forum has been creating unique opportunities for directors to learn about system trends and challenges, participate in discussion forums, share best practices, and network with other leaders from across the province,” adds Gracie. “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our Executive Committee and staff, as well as our sponsors and participants, we anticipate another successful conference in 2019.”

ABOUT THE DIRECTORS’ FORUM

The Directors’ Forum is the only annual conference organized for credit union directors, by credit union directors. The current Executive Committee is made up of six system board members: Tanya Gracie, Your Credit Union (Chair); Anthony Piscitelli, Your Neighbourhood Credit Union (Vice-Chair); Kathy Stewart, Frontline Financial Credit Union (Treasurer); Tim Foster, Northern Credit Union; Stephen McDermott, Comtech Fire Credit Union; and Pauline Wainwright, PACE Credit Union.

