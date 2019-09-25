Quin Central Park by Hilton Club presents exhibition of New York Academy of Art alumnae

Quin Arts program co-curated by DK Johnston, Tabitha Whitley and Kate Sinclair launches October 2

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quin Central Park by Hilton Club , located at 57th Street and Sixth Avenue, continues a year-long exhibition series focused on the work of female artists on October 2, with the launch of “Dinner Party: An exhibition with the Alumni Association of the New York Academy of Art,” featuring selected mixed-media works from eight New York Academy of Art alumnae. The artists include: Robyn Gibson, Gabriela Handal, Lisa Lebofsky, Reisha Perlmutter, Buket Savci, and Julie Severino, along with works from co-curators Kate Sinclair and Tabitha Whitley. The exhibition is set to be on view in public areas of the Quin, including the lobby level, through November, 2019.



Kate Sinclair, Director of Alumni Affairs at the New York Academy of Art, commented, “Curating a show is like throwing a dinner party - each piece has a seat at the table. Each artist brings an energy that facilitates the larger conversation. The best dinner parties have a variety of voices. This exhibition is also a nod to Judy Chicago’s 'The Dinner Party,' that represented powerful female voices at her dinner table. This show represents the diverse and powerful female voices of tomorrow.”

Robyn Gibson is an emerging artist and recent graduate of the New York Academy of Art. Larger-than-life-sized bold, gestural charcoal figures on canvas, a lyrical writing style meant to pack a punch, and quick textural figure sculptures all convey movement that is important to her work. As an artist obsessed with self-portraiture and the exploration of her insecurities and identity, Robyn constantly thinks of black identity, black bodies, and what it means to be authentic.

Gabriela Handal is a Panamanian artist currently working and living in Brooklyn. Handal moved from her home country in 2013 to study at the New York Academy of Art and graduated in 2015 with an MFA with a major in drawing and concentration in anatomy. Her work revolves around the human figure and the exploration of the self through self-portraiture.

Lisa Lebofsky is a nomadic plein air painter who paints the susceptibility of nature, correlating its restlessness with our own human vulnerabilities. Lebofsky finds inspiration by traveling extensively, often to remote parts of the world, in order to immerse herself in different environments and cultures. She seeks out areas around the globe that are particularly susceptible to the impacts of climate change and meets with local residents to discuss how their community is impacted.



Reisha Perlmutter lives and works in New York City. She received her BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and her MFA from the New York Academy of Art. She primarily works within figuration, focusing on the organic nature of both the body as well as the materiality used to create the work. Her focus on the female form as it exists uninhibited in nature is a thematic staple to her work. Her work has been collected and exhibited internationally both in museums and galleries.

Julie Severino is an artist living and working in New York City. Severino received her MFA from New York Academy of Art. Severino's artwork is a collection of visual memories derived from the artist’s personal experiences and observations, while exploring various materials and versatile painting languages.

Buket Savci was born in Istanbul, Turkey and immigrated to New York in 2006. She received her BFA in painting from The Pratt Institute in 2010 and an MFA from New York Academy of Art in 2012. Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally at venues such as Flowers Gallery, RJD Gallery, Kustera Projects, Dacia Gallery, Art Hamptons, Sotheby’s, Governors Island Art Fair (solo), Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art, Masur Museum of Art, Biennale Arcipelago Mediterraneo, Kamakura Art Center, and the Contemporary Istanbul Art Fair.

Co-Curator Kate Sinclair, Director of Alumni Affairs for the New York Academy of Art, is a painter and sculptor from the coast of North Carolina. She explores the objects she represents through unusual materials such as tar, clay, enamel, stone and living materials. She currently lives in Brooklyn.

Co-Curator Tabitha Whitley was born and raised in Brooklyn, and is President of the Alumni Association of the New York Academy of Art. She works in a variety of mediums, with oil paint being her favorite. She draws inspiration from African and Western European art creating works that explore themes about her Afro-European heritage.

Information on pre-show sales is available by emailing Quin Arts curator Darren Johnston at dkj@concllc.com . For reservations at The Quin Central Park by Hilton Club, visit www.thequinhotel.com , or call (855) 447-QUIN (7846).

About The Quin Central Park by Hilton Club

The Quin Central Park by Hilton Club, New York City’s quintessential luxury lifestyle hotel, is located on the corner of 57th Street and Sixth Avenue. At the intersection of art, music and fashion, its privileged Midtown location provides effortless access to Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and The Museum of Modern Art and Fifth Avenue couture. The Quin melds modern opulence with its rich artistic heritage in each of its 208 thoughtfully appointed guestrooms, including 28 suites. Guests enjoy urbane and intelligent services from the Quin concierge team, who curate each guest’s New York experience, to distinguished amenities such as a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center, Dux® beds by Duxiana® and Fresh® Spa Products. Guests can also indulge at The Wayfarer, a classic American grille, located adjacent to the hotel. Renowned architecture and interior design firm, Perkins Eastman, has transposed a contemporary masterpiece on the classical foundation that was once home to cultural icons like pianist Ignacy Jan Paderewski and artist Georgia O'Keeffe. Follow the Quin @thequinhotel. Reservations are available at 1-855-447-QUIN (7846) or www.theQuinhotel.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Burns Patterson

Hudson PR

(917) 575-9155

burns@hudson-pr.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c182a6de-d28a-4a88-99e0-3cb8d85c6962

Bird of Paradise Bird of Paradise, Reisha Perlmutter



