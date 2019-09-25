APOLAN Brings Passive Optical LAN Education and Awareness to BICSI 2019 Fall Conference

APOLAN hosts popular two-day POL seminar showcasing the superiority of POL technology

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (BICSI Fall Conference, booth #1054) - The Association for Passive Optical LAN ( APOLAN ), the non-profit organization driving both education and adoption for passive optical local area networks (POL), is showcasing its latest POL education initiatives and the Association’s recent advancements at the BICSI 2019 Fall Conference & Exhibition .



“Forward-thinking players are turning to POL as the value-add replacement for traditional copper LANs due to its ability to reduce power, space and cooling requirements, while increasing the longevity and performance of the network,” said Paul Mills, Director of Sales North America at Excel Networking and APOLAN Chairman of the Board.

APOLAN members will be on-site at the BICSI Fall Conference to further demonstrate the benefits of POL and to showcase the significant traction taking place in the technology’s market adoption. The Association is providing two opportunities to connect at this year’s show.

BICSI Fall Two-Day Seminar: The Fundamentals of Passive Optical LAN

Where: Mandalay Bay Hotel & Convention Center

When: Sept. 29 and 30, 2019, 8:30AM - 4:30PM

APOLAN Seminar Experts:

Matt Miller, Project Engineer at AECOM

Chad Hines, Senior Engineering Project Manager at ITConnect Inc.

Thomas Ruvarac, President of The Association for Passive Optical LAN

The Fundamental of Passive Optical LAN two-day seminar will provide cabling design, installation and IT professionals with an overview of the value, architecture, design and powering considerations for POL technology. Specific focus will be given to system components, benefits, design methodologies, power survivability using AC and DC methods, planning and commissioning of electronics, infrastructure testing and closeout package deliverables. Attendees will receive 12 BICSI Continuing Education Credits (CEC) for this two-day event. For more information and to register for this seminar visit The BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition registration page .

APOLAN Member Expertise:

BICSI attendees can learn more about POL technology, APOLAN membership opportunities, as well as The Association’s education and advocacy work at the APOLAN Booth #1054 from Sept. 19 to Oct. 3. The team will be on site educating BICSI show attendees on POL technology as a time-tested and proven solution that delivers simplicity, scale and bandwidth to address current and future LAN needs.

About The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN)

The Association for Passive Optical LAN is a non-profit organization that is driving adoption and educating the market about the technical and economic advantages of passive optical LAN technology. Through its membership, which is comprised of manufacturers, distributors, integrators and consulting companies actively involved in the marketplace, the Association hopes to help designers, engineers, architects, building owners, CIOs and IT departments implement and successfully use passive optical LAN. For more information, visit http://www.apolanglobal.org/

