GoShip.com Introduces Completely Online Truckload Shipping Experience

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoShip.com, an online freight shipping service, now offers instant truckload freight quotes and truckload shipping options through its online shipping platform.



GoShip.com has expanded its shipping services and will now allow customers to ship truckload shipments completely online through its platform. GoShip.com’s proprietary rate engine allows customers to receive an instant quote on their less-than-truckload and truckload shipments, all without speaking with a freight broker.

These new enhancements will reduce the amount of time it requires to book a shipment and provide shippers with tracking technology and real-time updates about their shipments.

GoShip.com is committed to continue making enhancements to its shipping platform to provide customers with a seamless shipping experience.

About GoShip.com

Founded in 2016, GoShip.com is an innovative online freight shipping service. GoShip.com has partnered with thousands of pre-qualified trucking companies to ensure customers are getting the best rates. With countless transportation companies in the market, GoShip.com differentiates itself with the lowest truckload and LTL shipping rates compared to other major competitors. Users can get a free, no-obligation quote and book their shipment with ease. To learn more visit www.GoShip.com .

Press Contact:

Kelsey Magilton

833-846-7447 (833-U-GOSHIP)

kelsey@goship.com



