Landline Announces Partnership With Sun Country to Bring Low Fares Back to Small Communities Across Minnesota

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landline is excited to announce the formation of a partnership with Sun Country Airlines, a Minnesota-based airline. Landline’s bus network will feed passengers from regional airports across Minnesota to Sun Country’s hub at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport. The service will launch in November with connections to Duluth and Mankato.



“We are excited to partner with Landline to make our low fares and comfortable onboard experience available to more Minnesotans,” says Jude Bricker, CEO of Sun Country, “Our mission is to affordably connect our guests to their favorite people, places, and memories, and this partnership is another way for us to do that. We look forward to making our service more accessible to Duluth and Mankato.”

Landline, a regional mobility company, provides airlines and their passengers with seamless connections to its network of premium motor coaches. By integrating with airline reservation systems, Landline is able to offer its bus segments as part of airline bookings. Once live, Landline-to-airline connections can be booked through either the airline’s website or major Global Distribution Systems. Landline targets regional communities between 50 and 300 miles from a major hub where affordable air travel options have become unavailable or scarce in the last decade.

“We are proud to announce this partnership with Sun Country, who shares our mission to make it easier for customers to connect to the people and places they love. We are excited to help Sun Country extend that mission to communities where we know that for the last decade people have been left to choose between high cost, inefficient options,” says Landline CEO, David Sunde. “Landline is here to make regional air travel – which has become prohibitively expensive – more affordable, more comfortable, and more efficient.”

Landline operates motor coaches with free wi-fi, reclining leather seats, and an onboard snack and beverage service. Sun Country passengers who wish to check luggage will be able to do so when they check in with Landline. “Our team has worked diligently with our partners at Sun Country, the Metropolitan Airports Commission, and the TSA to offer seamless checked baggage service for customers,” says Landline President, Ben Munson. “We are focused on building a reliable operation that creates a completely seamless connection between the ground and the air.”

Greg Bettinelli of Upfront Ventures led Landline’s initial seed fundraising in the fall of 2018, with participation from Mucker Capital and Matchstick Ventures.

“We view Landline as the first modern transportation company focused on closing the gap between air and ground travel. They continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, working with airlines and regulators to put underutilized travel infrastructure back into play to provide more affordable and efficient options for consumers,” says Bettinelli. “This partnership with Sun Country is the first step in making seamless multi-modal travel a reality.”

Customers can try Landline’s premium bus service today from Duluth, Minneapolis, and Mankato by visiting www.landline.com . Details about the partnership are available at www.landline.com/airline-partnerships.

Media Contact The Flint Group 239-823-5915 Jessica.hehir@flint-group.com



