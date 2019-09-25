TruVideo, Creator of Innovative Video Communication Platform for Auto Dealerships, Announces New Partnership with Mazda

TruVideo

TruVideo, a video and texting platform that allows auto dealerships to communicate more effectively with customers, announces new partnership with Mazda.

WELLESLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto dealerships across the country are embracing a new way to communicate more effectively with their clients and customers, transforming the customer experience through transparency. These companies rely on TruVideo, a communication app, that allows auto dealers and service departments to create and share video with ease. Today, TruVideo announces a new partnership with Mazda North America and a mission to help drive the Mazda Experience forward.

Mazda is one of the prominent auto manufacturers best known for building vehicles with leading edge design, ride and vehicle quality. In an effort to enhance the Mazda experience, which focuses on owner communication and fostering loyalty, Mazda has selected TruVideo as an official video and communication partner. The company’s dynamic shift from company-centric to experience-driven marketing focused on emotional engagement is powerful and profitable, and TruVideo is the perfect partner to showcase this engagement.

Both companies know that mobile phones have changed the way consumers communicate not only with each other, but also with the brands they know and trust. TruVideo is a mobile tech-based platform that allows video and SMS communication between auto dealerships and their customers or clients. This simple innovation improves transparency and ensures customers feel confident about the services they receive. With a wide range of features designed to improve service, sales, condition reporting, and much more, Mazda dealers will begin to implement TruVideo into their businesses.

How it works

During typical vehicle services, communication can be challenging. Technicians and service advisors must verbalize complex issues without visuals or points of reference.

TruVideo transforms the service experience. Now when a vehicle is dropped off at the dealership, a certified Mazda technician will make a video, walking the customer through the inspection process. The video will include close-up shots underneath the car and the hood and will provide visual confirmation of any repairs needed. Videos are delivered via text or email and customers can stream the video directly from their smartphone from any location.

The 2-way texting platform lets customers quickly receive information and ask questions. If there are any issues, the technician can quickly show the problem via video, explain it, answer questions and recommend a solution.

This incredible partnership signifies the beginning of an incredible new era in consumerism.

To learn more about the TruVideo platform, or to book a demo to see how TruVideo can help you, visit the company’s website or fill out the short online webform.

About TruVideo:

TruVideo was founded by automotive industry experts, technologists, and entrepreneurs to bridge the trust gap between consumers and your service and sales centers. Formed in 2015, TruVideo spent years refining their services with a focus on simplicity, functionality, and design. TruVideo resides in Wellesley, MA about a 30-minute drive from Boston near the heart of the East Coast’s technology center. For more info please visit https://truvideo.com/.

About Mazda: Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.



