IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – August 2019

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for August 2019.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.57 trillion at the end of August 2019. Assets increased by $1.3 billion or 0.1% compared to July 2019. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $0.6 billion in August 2019.

ETF assets totalled $186.0 billion at the end of August 2019. Assets increased by $2.2 billion or 1.2% compared to July 2019. ETFs recorded net sales of $2.6 billion in August 2019.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Aug. 2019 Jul. 2019 Aug. 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced (171 ) 314 146 (673 ) 7,503 Equity (1,876 ) 460 (24 ) (7,247 ) 4,602 Bond 1,500 1,427 (405 ) 11,989 280 Specialty 469 458 325 4,404 2,146 Total Long-term Funds (78 ) 2,659 43 8,474 14,531 Total Money Market Funds 653 (111 ) 257 685 989 Total 576 2,548 299 9,159 15,520



Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Aug. 2019 Jul. 2019 Aug. 2018 Dec. 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 798.7 797.1 788.2 737.1 Equity 510.3 515.9 516.4 460.0 Bond 210.9 207.6 188.3 180.2 Specialty 24.1 23.2 17.2 18.3 Total Long-term Funds 1,544.0 1,543.8 1,510.1 1,395.6 Total Money Market Funds 29.0 27.9 25.5 27.5 Total 1,573.0 1,571.6 1,535.7 1,423.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.



ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Aug. 2019 Jul. 2019 Aug. 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 157 163 121 1,395 887 Equity 2,314 (153 ) 1,984 5,509 9,072 Bond (236 ) 1,406 928 6,810 3,955 Specialty 86 (1 ) 13 389 (176 ) Total Long-term Funds 2,321 1,415 3,045 14,103 13,738 Total Money Market Funds 294 136 94 840 292 Total 2,615 1,551 3,139 14,943 14,030



ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Aug. 2019 Jul. 2019 Aug. 2018 Dec. 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 4.2 4.1 2.5 2.6 Equity 114.9 113.4 106.0 97.6 Bond 61.2 61.1 51.9 52.2 Specialty 2.9 2.8 2.4 2.3 Total Long-term Funds 183.3 181.3 162.8 154.7 Total Money Market Funds 2.7 2.4 1.0 1.9 Total 186.0 183.8 163.8 156.6

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.





IFIC ETF data is complemented with data from Morningstar Canada Inc.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca .

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.