Emerging Markets Report: Looking Beyond Skin Deep

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s featured company Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) makes its claim in the marketplace of Life Science ideas with an array of skin-related products that span a large portion of the dermalogical spectrum. As a relatively new issue following its recent IPO, many investors and institutions are focused on the share price, when really, a deeper look reveals a Company entrenched in some of the largest sectors of the health care market, leverage against competition, and a highly unique treatment approach for its lead product BioLexa which looks to service the massive eczema market.



A recent research report from Diamond Equity Research hammers home the present and future potential for Hoth. Its findings are compelling. Here’s a quick distillation:

Large Market Opportunity

With increased awareness for skin disorders driving demand for better treatments and other factors, the National Eczema Association estimates conservatively that 31.6 million individuals in the U.S. suffer from eczema, incurring an annual economic burden of around $5.3 billion. The study anticipates that the most common version of eczema, atopic dermatitis (AD), drug sales in the U.S. will grow to $13.6 billion by 2027, which indicates a significant potential market for effective AD treatments. HOTH’s lead product, BioLexa offers a novel potential therapy to treat AD (eczema). It expects to commence a phase 2 trial with enrollment starting in Australia in the end of 2019. The company expects to file the new drug application from mid- to late 2021, which means HOTH could potentially launch its lead product in the U.S. market in 2023.

A Highly Unique Treatment Approach

HOTH is an early-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its lead product BioLexa, a unique potential targeted treatment for mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD; also known as eczema). BioLexa is one of the first drug candidates to prevent symptoms triggering eczema rather than simply treating symptoms after they occur. It targets the bacteria as opposed to other eczema treatments addressing the immune-related and inflammatory factors. Hoth uses approved drugs that would enable it to take the faster 505 (b) (2) route for regulatory approval of BioLexa, if the upcoming clinical studies indicate positive results. The company is also working with the George Washington University to counter the dermatological-related side effects of Erlotinib therapy in cancer patients, and is developing VNLG 152 with strong preclinical data in the fields of cancer and dermatology.

Competition

While Diamond Equity Research expects HOTH to face significant competition from other current treatments and the development pipelines of large pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechnology companies, it believes HOTH is well positioned in the industry, with its novel and differentiated potential treatment targeted at preventing the formation of bacterial biofilm and addressing the potential impairment of skin barrier function, its patented BioLexa Platform, which combines two existing approved drugs, enabling reliance on existing safety data for those drugs, which could result in faster regulatory approval, its strong intellectual property portfolio, including exclusive licenses to patents and trademarks, and its additional potential therapies targeting dermatological issues and genetic disorders, including diabetic ulcers, skin aesthetics, psoriasis, and food allergies.

The details are significant when looking at Hoth’s portfolio and prospects. Its footprint in the eczema markets is compelling and it is looking to other deep pools of opportunity including diabetic wound care. With a flagship product in BioLexa establishing Hoth’s pedigree in these important commercial markets, Hoth’s real potential may require looking a little deeper than its present eczema opportunities.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for eczema, dermatological and chronic wound disorders, psoriasis, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures. The company has a sponsored research agreement with the George Washington University to counter the dermatological related side-effects of Erlotinib therapy in cancer patients. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

