Sustainable Brands Spotlights New Tools and Practices for Measuring Stakeholder Value

New Metrics 19 program features Nasdaq, CDP, Vanguard, Moody’s, WWF, Microsoft and others

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Brands® recently unveiled program details for New Metrics’19: Next-Generation Goals & Reporting, scheduled for November 18-20 in Philadelphia, PA. Gathering more than 300 executives, sustainability strategists and finance leaders from across the globe, New Metrics’19 will focus on how to deliver stakeholder value by improving assessment of risk and impact, adopting science-based goals, setting targets for circularity and regeneration, upgrading disclosure practices toward integrated reporting, and quantifying social impact.

Over 80 distinguished business leaders will spotlight how to deliver stakeholder value through inspirational main stage presentations, informative breakout sessions and compelling discussions. Carefully curated conference tracks are focused on three important and emergent issues, 1) Value Creation & Risk Assessment, a rigorous yet practical exploration of how companies can benefit from rethinking impact measurement and risk management, 2) Next-Generation Goals and Targets, education and training on setting science-based environmental goals, along with an introduction to a new generation of social and environmental targets, 3) Integrated Reporting & Investor Relations, a thoughtful dive into best practices around sustainability reporting, integrated reporting, tracking SDGs and effective investor relations. Select program highlights include:

An extensive exploration of science-based climate targets, including step-by-step guidance on setting science-based carbon and water goals, with executives from Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), Microsoft, ALDO Group and Pachama .

and . A rigorous investigation of how to set and achieve plastic neutrality targets including identifying goals, understanding the impact of ocean plastics, standardizing strategies and measuring progress with leaders from WWF, SAP and Valutus.

and A look into the future of combined accounting and finance practices with standardized next-level investor-friendly sustainability reporting, assurance and analysis with executives from SASB, Deloitte & Touche, Vanguard and Etsy.

and A session on the principles of regenerative economics and the future of regeneration-based business model innovation with leaders from Capital Institute, Timberland, VF Corporation, Cabot Dairy Farmer and Reporting 3.0 .

and . A discussion on finding innovative and practical ways to engage investors on sustainability issues with leaders from Governance & Accountability Institute, HIP Investor, Nestlé USA and General Motors .

and . A look into IKEA’s holistic new impact measurement systems and how it is driving stronger executive engagement and broader industry influence with executive leaders from IKEA Group .

. Insights from Evan Harvey, Global Head of Sustainability at Nasdaq on quantifying social capital and finding more meaningful social impact metrics.

on quantifying social capital and finding more meaningful social impact metrics. A panel on the evolution and current state of truly integrated sustainability and financial reporting with innovators from IIRC, Metrio Software, ISOS Group and TMX Group.

“The ability for a business to deliver on its mission is predicated on its ability to adapt, learn and build capacity for evolution,” states Dimitar Vlahov, Director of Knowledge & Insights at Sustainable Brands. “As companies begin to remap themselves toward a more inclusive vision of multiple stakeholders delivering on a core purpose, it becomes imperative for its leaders to adjust core strategies, operational tactics and governance practices to be consistent with this new paradigm. New Metrics’19 will provide the training for these leading frameworks and tools, including the ability for attendees to self-assess their company with our recently launched SB Brand Transformation RoadmapSM assessment tool.”

Proud supporters of this event include Flex, Greengate Power, Metrio Software, Pachama and Trucost, part of S&P Global. South Pole Group is the official Renewable Energy and Carbon Offset partner, Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF) is the official Water Restoration partner, and TerraCycle is the official Waste Management & Diversion partner. Additional partners include SustainAbility, G&A Institute, Wharton IGEL, 3BL Media, and Karma.

New Metrics’19 is scheduled for November 18-20, 2019 at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel in Philadelphia, PA. Register now to participate and find the partners and tools needed to secure a competitive advantage in a changing marketplace. Media are encouraged to apply for press credentials at media@sustainablebrands.com.

Further information and program highlights can be found by downloading the New Metrics’19 brochure or by visiting the conference website at NewMetrics19.com. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for companies who wish to demonstrate or showcase their thought leadership and solution-provider capabilities around value creation, risk assessment, science-based goal-setting, or integrated reporting methodologies. Visit the website or call 415.626.2212 for more information about showcasing your company.

About Sustainable Brands. Sustainable Brands® is the premier global community of brand innovators who are shaping the future of commerce worldwide. Since 2006, our mission has been to inspire, engage and equip today’s business and brand innovators to prosper for the near and long term by leading the way to a better future. Digitally published news articles and issues-focused conversation topics, internationally-known conferences and regional events, a robust e-learning library, and peer-to-peer membership groups all facilitate community engagement throughout the year.

Attachment

Marie Perriard Sustainable Brands 1.415.626.2212 mperriard@sustainablebrands.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.