CUV Ventures Corp. Provides Corporate Update

The company has been advised that the software incorporation into the RevoluPAY app of the e-Wallet linked proprietary physical Visa Card has been completed. Live transaction testing commenced on the 24th Sept 2019 and, will continue for several days prior to the planned definitive launch at the end of September. The RevoluPAY® physical international visa card hopes to facilitate worldwide utilization of RevoluPAY, permitting withdrawals from any ATM that accepts Visa worldwide, allied to POS payment at any location that accepts Visa. This functionality will give RevoluPAY® app users an added layer of global financial autonomy, in those locations where NFC enabled POS devices and ATMs, for which the RevoluPAY app is already enabled, are not yet operational or, in jurisdictions where RevoluPAY does not yet possess a local cash-out partner. The physical RevoluPAY branded Visa Cards will therefore be shipped to users worldwide in early October 2019.

Top 40 World Bank Reschedules Compliance Visit

Shareholders were advised on July 26th 2019 that the Company had received a written confirmation from the said bank concerning a final compliance visit to RevoluPAY headquarters that was to ostensibly take place during the final week of September. The company has recently received a written communication from the international bank advising that the compliance visit has now been rescheduled until the third week of October 2019, with the newly rescheduled visit to occur between the 14th and 18th of October. On June 29th, 2018 shareholders were informed that RevoluPAY S.L. had signed an NDA with Top 40 World Banking Institution for remittance disbursements. The said bank operates extensively in 16 Central/South American Countries and, the Caribbean. After signing the NDA, on the 17th December 2018, an executive from the International Bank subsequently made a personal visit to the RevoluPAY headquarters in Barcelona. Should the final compliance visit result positive, the outcome would engender the final signing of the bilateral agreement between the International Bank and, RevoluPAY S.L., for the immediate commencement of Remittance Flows through the RevoluPAY App to all of the aforementioned 16 countries.

Top 40 World Bank System Integration Reaching Conclusion

In May 2019, RevoluPAY IT Professionals began preemptively working conjointly with the technical specifications provided by the Bank to complete the integration of the Top 40 World Banking Institution’s systems into RevoluPAY, in advance. These advance preparations have resulted in RevoluPAY now being in the final stages of homologation for the direct financial link-up to the Banks systems, in anticipation of a favorable compliance visit and, signing of the final definitive agreement, of which CUV management has had a copy for many months. The goal of the proactive 5 months of preparations has been to procure an immediate commencement of operations should the final accord be signed with the Top 40 World Bank.

RevoluVIP Launches 22 New Destinations

Further to the news release dated September 9th 2019, the company is pleased to announce the successful launch of the following 22 RevoluVIP destination websites:

Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, Monaco, Montenegro, Africa, Senegal, Cape Verde, Kenya, Kilimanjaro, Kruger Park, Madagascar, Mauritius, Morocco, Serengeti, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar.

All active RevoluVIP country and destination websites are now featured on each website in the form of an almanac, to promote cross-use of destinations: Example: https://canadavip.com/pages/info/sites

Travelucion has now initiated marketing of the RevoluVIP platform’s current active world destinations. The company has deployed a two-prong approach: Firstly, a white label partner agreement has been drafted and sent to several previously interested parties for approval. Secondly, online promotion directly via digital and social media online advertising. For details on the RevoluVIP final destinations launch chronology, please see the RevoluVIP Presentation.

RevoluVIP Customer Service Call Center Deployed On 4 Continents

The company is pleased to inform that it has deployed, on all of the RevoluVIP country and destination websites homepage footers, a 4 continent Customer Service Call Center. Currently RevoluVIP offers customer service phone numbers in: United States, Canada, Mexico, UK and Canary Islands (Africa/Spain), in addition to email support. The company will now deploy its agent chat system across each website, to allow LiveChat from within the webpage environment. The chat system will allow RevoluVIP customer service agents to provide Club Members with: real-time booking assistance, page links to specific offers and, direct booking support through live-linked clickable agent generated proposals.

RevoluFIN Update

Further to the news release dated 29th April 2019, which disclosed a planned equity divestment by Vesilen Investment in CUV Ventures, in favor of a sole focus on behalf of Vesilen Investment in the company’s RevoluFIN lending platform. Shareholders are aware that Vesilen Investment is in the final stages of divesting thus, both parties expect to issue shareholders with news soon, concerning the attainments of the RevoluFIN lending platform, as per the 8th March 2018 news release.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company’s flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Built entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector specific, technology of which, the resulting source code is the property of the Company. RevoluPAY’s built-in features include: Leisure payments, travel payments, retail and hospitality payments, remittance payments, real estate payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Utility Bill payments, etc. RevoluPAY is powered by blockchain protocols, and, is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar leisure sector and, + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY S.L operates under European E-money - Directive 2009/110/EC through a licensed electronic money institution or EDE Banking Licensed entity.

RevoluPAY Presentation

Links utilized in this news release

Example VIP Network Online Almanac - https://canadavip.com/pages/info/sites

World Bank remittance Date - http://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/migrationremittancesdiasporaissues/brief/migration-remittances-data

About CUV Ventures Corp.:

CUV Ventures Corp. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian company deploying advanced technologies in the; Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile phone top-ups, Invoice factoring, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors.

Our flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational leisure payments and remittance app, powered by blockchain protocols, and aimed at the worldwide + $595 billion family remittance market. Click here to read more.

For further information on CUV Ventures Corp. (TSX-V: CUV) visit the Company’s website at www.cuvventures.com. The Company has approximately 150,382,712 shares issued and outstanding.

