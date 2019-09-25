Forescout’s Device Visibility and Control Platform Designated as Cyber Catalyst by Marsh(SM)

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT), the leader in device visibility and control, today announced that the Forescout device visibility and control platform has been designated as a Cyber Catalyst solution. Cyber Catalyst by MarshSM is a first-of-its-kind evaluation program designed to help organizations make more informed choices about cybersecurity products and services to manage their cyber risk.



“We are honored that Forescout’s device visibility and control platform was designated as a Cyber Catalyst by MarshSM based on our technical differentiation and the value we deliver in reducing cyber risk. Forescout is the only vendor that can help organizations mitigate risks brought on by the explosion and diversity of IoT and OT devices across the entire enterprise,” said Pedro Abreu, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Forescout Technologies. “Our platform reduces both business and operational risk through complete situational awareness of all assets on an organization’s network and the ability to control compromised or non-compliant devices and automate actions to mitigate exposure.”

Recent malware outbreaks, such as LockerGoga and WannaCry, targeted enterprise-connected IoT and OT devices and resulted in significant business disruption and financial damages to impacted organizations. Bad actors only need to leverage a single rogue or unknown device to gain entry into an environment. Knowing what devices are connected across an organization’s network is therefore fundamental to assessing and managing cyber risk.

“In the highly complex cybersecurity marketplace, Cyber Catalyst gives business leaders greater clarity and confidence in their cybersecurity choices,” said Tom Reagan, US Cyber Practice Leader at Marsh, which created the Cyber Catalyst program. “We’re excited to showcase leading-edge solutions like Forescout’s Device Visibility and Control Platform, which was identified by participating insurers as able to have a meaningful impact on cyber risk.”

Marsh, a global leader in insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions, brought together the eight leading insurers participating in Cyber Catalyst, with technical advisory from Microsoft, to independently identify cybersecurity solutions they consider effective at reducing cyber risk – giving organizations greater clarity and confidence in an increasingly complex cybersecurity marketplace. Organizations that adopt Cyber Catalyst-designated solutions may be considered for enhanced terms and conditions on individually negotiated cyber insurance policies with participating insurers.

About Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc. provides security at first sight. Our company delivers device visibility and control to enable enterprises and government agencies to gain complete situational awareness of their environment and orchestrate action. Learn more at www.forescout.com .

