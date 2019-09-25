Stefanini Exhibits Disruptive Solutions at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019

The company will reinforce their expertise through several speaking sessions, focusing on human-centric approaches to artifical intelligence in education and automation.

In addition to showcasing their wide variety of digital IT solutions to an expected audience of 9,000+ at booth 711, the company will reinforce their expertise through speaking sessions, focusing on education, specifically “A Human-Centric Approach to Artificial Intelligence in Education.” Chris Campbell, vice president of information technology at DeVry University will be joining Fabio Caversan, AI research & development director at Stefanini to discuss how a human-centric approach to AI can improve student satisfaction.

“I’m honored to be speaking at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019, the largest gathering of CIOs and IT executives in the world,” said Caversan. “During our speaking session, we are going to focus on how AI can improve the customer experience in education, as universities are facing higher demands in a world where digital rules.”

Driving Transformative Results for Business Value

Reinforcing their solutions for automation, Stefanini is promoting another speaking session, “Human-Centric Approach to Tailor Technology for Transformative Results” on Oct. 23. Stefanini will provide two examples of this type of approach: 1) AI, social listening and predictive analytics empowering Toyota decision-makers; 2) Autonomous drone and IoT for faster, safer and more reliable inventory measurement at Yara.

Stefanini at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo - Booth 711

“A Human-Centric Approach to Artificial Intelligence in Education”



Facing higher demands from a digital-first audience, universities are struggling with student satisfaction and retention. Stefanini and DeVry University share how they are co-creating an Artificial Intelligence solution for better CX. We know AI and automation can cut costs, but its most important role is to provide excellent support and connected experiences. In this case study, we'll show you how a human-centric approach can improve student satisfaction.



Sunday, October 20 at 2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

“Human-Centric Approach to Tailor Technology for Transformative Results”



Frustrated with technology that fails to deliver value? Is it more hype than helpful? Get results with technology designed for business objectives. Stefanini provides two examples of a human-centric and business-value approach to leverage automation. In one case, AI, social listening and predictive analytics empower Toyota decision-makers. The other, an autonomous drone and IoT for faster, safer and more reliable inventory measurement at Yara.



Wednesday, October 23 at 1:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

About Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo:

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo is the world's most important gathering of CIOs and senior IT executives. This event delivers independent and objective content with the authority and weight of the world's leading IT research and advisory organization, and provides access to the latest solutions from key technology providers. CIOs and IT executives rely on Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo to gain insight into how their organizations can use IT to address business challenges and improve operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/us/symposium .

About Stefanini

Stefanini ( www.stefanini.com ) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

