Riverchase Estates Hosts Spooktacular Home Tour Event

October 12th Event includes Home Tours, Lot and Builder Specials, Incredible Giveaways and Activities for All Ages

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, S.C., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverchase Estates , a gated estate community, is hosting a Spooktacular Home Tour where new and experienced land and homebuyers will have the opportunity to meet their dream builder. This event will showcase the designs of five of Charlotte’s premier homebuilders in addition to the large wooded homesites and world-class amenities that this one-of-a-kind community has to offer.



Riverchase Estates offers 1+ acre wooded homesites and impressive custom homes spanning more than 2,000 acres along the shores of the Catawba River. A 500-acre nature preserve with shaded trails connect the community’s river frontage to the neighborhood’s homes and the $4.5 million amenity center complex. Complete with a resort-style pool, fitness center, tennis courts, playground and amphitheater, Riverchase Estates is a community unlike any other in the area.

The Riverchase Estates Spooktacular Home Tour is from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet some of the most revered builders in the Carolinas: Classica Homes, Essex Homes, North Point Custom Builders, Suriano Homes and Terrata Homes. In addition to meeting with representatives from each of the builders, guests can tour an array of model and inventory homes, become knowledgeable on the homebuying and designing processes and experience first-hand a lifestyle that you will only find at Riverchase Estates. Additional highlights of this event include one-day-only lot and builder specials, a pumpkin patch, trick-or-treating, sweet treats and activities for all ages.

The event will kick off at the Riverchase Estates Amenity Center, located at 3001 Sherman Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720. Bring the kids, your friends and your best costume! To RSVP for this fun-filled event, call 844-566-4300 ext 1538 or visit RiverchaseEstates.com/RSVP .

About Riverchase Estates

Thoughtfully developed with care to preserve the tranquility and splendor of the wooded surroundings, Riverchase Estates, a 1,200 lot community, provides the essential elements for traditional estate living in a picturesque natural environment. Built on a foundation of excellence, Riverchase Estates is a member of the LGI Homes, Inc. family, an award-winning company recognized as one of the fastest growing land developers and homebuilders in the nation. For more information about Riverchase Estates please visit www.RiverchaseEstates.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

