Tombstone Exploration Provides Corporate Update

Tombstone Exploration has been working diligently to get the Bonanza Project into production. The permitting process for the Bonanza Project is close to completion. The Air Quality Permit was submitted July 2nd and has been accepted. In addition, the Aquifer Protection Permit (APP) application for the Bonanza Mining Company is currently under a substantive review phase by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ). The Company is expecting completion and approval of all the required permits during November/December 2019 and will immediately start the construction phase upon receipt.

TMBXF completed the filings and payments for all of its Bureau of Land Management (BLM) mining claims for the Stardust Project located in the Eagletail Mining District of Yuma County, Arizona on August 29, 2019. The Company is continuing its exploration plan on the Stardust Property, which is 100% owned by Tombstone Exploration. During its previous drilling phase with this project, a strong presence of quartz veins and silicification was found which suggests excellent potential for gold and silver results.

Alan M. Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Tombstone Exploration, stated, “We are extremely excited about the direction of the Company and are expecting to receive responses in the forthcoming months on all permits. This will add to the rapidly growing portfolio of Tombstone Exploration. We look forward to the boost that gold may continue to receive from investors that are weary about the current global geopolitical climate. With gold now at its highest level since 2013, we feel that it is a very opportune time to finalize the permitting process expeditiously and we are on track to meet that goal. Shareholders can expect further updates in the near term regarding our multiple active projects.”

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a gold, silver and copper exploration company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corporation, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Alan M. Brown, President

Phone: 480-588-8920

abrown@tombstonemining.com

www.tombstonemining.com



