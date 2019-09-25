Holiday Retirement Adds Kipling Meadows to Management Platform

The independent living residence is Holiday’s 11th community in Colorado

/EIN News/ -- WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Retirement will assume management of Kipling Meadows , an independent senior living community in Arvada, Colorado, effective October 1. The management agreement was formed in conjunction with property owner Artemis Real Estate Partners .



Artemis is engaging with Holiday Retirement to leverage the company’s operator knowledge, scalability and expertise with processes and systems to enhance resident and associate experiences at Kipling Meadows, which features 121 units.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Colorado and proud of creating environments in which older adults can thrive and enjoy life on their terms. Our ability to do this begins with having great associates who love what they do and take pride in putting the needs of residents first,” said Holiday Retirement CEO Lilly Donohue. “We are very excited about the opportunity to work with Artemis and look forward to helping the residents and associates of Kipling Meadows live and work in a truly great community.”

About Holiday Retirement

Holiday Retirement is in the business of helping older people live better. Holiday pioneered the concept of independent senior living in 1971 and is the largest independent living provider in the U.S., with 260 communities helping more than 30,000 residents live better. Holiday Retirement is recognized as a Great Place to Work®. For more information about Holiday Retirement, call 800-322-0999, visit www.holidaytouch.com or follow on Facebook @HolidayRetirement.

About Artemis Real Estate Partners

Artemis Real Estate Partners is a majority women-owned investment manager based in metropolitan Washington, D.C., with offices in New York City, Los Angeles and Atlanta. Artemis has raised approximately $4.3 billion of capital across core, core-plus, value-add and opportunistic strategies. Artemis has three primary business lines: $2 billion in value-add/opportunistic commingled funds, more than $1.8 billion in vehicles focused on core/core-plus investments with emerging managers and $476 million in a healthcare-specific core-plus fund. The firm makes equity and debt investments in real estate across the United States, with a focus on multifamily, office, industrial, retail, hospitality and senior housing. Artemis specializes in joint venture partnerships and direct investments. More information can be found at www.artemisrep.com .

