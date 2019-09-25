Avoid Going Broke in Retirement – Don’t Make These Mistakes

Seven-part series from retirement author Steve Vernon helps boomers make high-stakes retirement planning decisions

/EIN News/ -- OXNARD, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baby boomers could potentially live 25 to 30 years in their retirement years. Yet planning to be financially secure for the rest of a potentially long life requires making a series of complex decisions, each with high stakes.

Steve Vernon, FSA, retirement author and researcher, has published a seven-part series on Forbes.com that describes common retirement planning mistakes. Vernon says avoiding these seven mistakes will put boomers on a path to a financially secure retirement:

Mistake #1: Retiring too soon

Mistake #2: Basing your retirement decision on a “magic number”

Mistake #3: Starting Social Security too early

Mistake #4: Assuming you can work indefinitely

Mistake #5: Assuming Medicare is the only health insurance you need

Mistake #6: Automatically assuming you won’t move in retirement

Mistake #7: Planning just for the “vacation” part of retirement

Vernon’s series details each of these mistakes and offers strategies for individuals to improve life in retirement. The series is based on Vernon’s recent book Retirement Game-Changers: Strategies for a Healthy, Financially Secure, and Fulfilling Long Life. Each chapter starts with mistakes to avoid and strategies to further improve life in retirement.

A summary of Vernon’s series can be found here.

About the Author

Steve Vernon, FSA, provides trusted and unbiased guidance on the most challenging financial, health, and lifestyle decisions for retirement. He is a research scholar at the Stanford Center on Longevity and writes a regular blog column for Forbes.com. He’s also president of Rest-of-Life Communications, where he conducts retirement planning workshops and financial education campaigns. For more details on his experience, books, and services, visit Vernon’s website at www.restoflife.com . Vernon can be reached directly at steve.vernon@restoflife.com.

Retirement Game-Changers: Strategies for a Healthy, Financially Secure, and Fulfilling Long Life

Published by Rest-of-Life Communications



Print: $18.95

e-book $9.99



ISBN: 978-0-9853846-4-7 (Print)

ISBN: 978-0-9853846-5-4 (e-Readers)

Available on Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble

Media contact:

Ed Emerman

609.275.5162

eemerman@eaglepr.com



