Coverage Initiated for B2Digital Inc. via NetworkNewsWire

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – B2Digital Inc. (OTC: BTDG), a full-service live event sports company with an extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").



B2Digital is applying its extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology to build an integrated premier development league for the billion-dollar Mixed Martial Arts MMA marketplace. Through the brands within its B2 Fighting Series, B2Digital has fights scheduled in 10 states through March 31, 2020.

The B2 Fighting Series includes Strike Hard Productions, HRMMA, Colosseum Combat, United Combat League and Pinnacle Combat fighting companies, as well as MMA news and social media system, Blue Grass MMA. B2Digital’s portfolio of wholly owned companies and brands also includes the B2 Social Media Network (“B2SN”), which in May 2019 exceeded 1.1 million social media connections to MMA fans worldwide.

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW’s strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with B2Digital, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the company.

“B2Digital has a packed schedule of high-demand fights lined up through the spring of 2020. While the company focuses on these events and executing its growth strategy, we will execute a corporate communications campaign that places its strategy and accomplishments in front of the investment community,” states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for NNW.

About B2Digital Inc.

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service LIVE Event Sports Company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell’s expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 LIVE events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to become a premier vertically integrated LIVE Event Sports Company. B2Digital's first strategy is to build an integrated premier development league for the multi-billion-dollar Mixed Martial Arts (“MMA”) industry.

B2Digital intends to create and develop league champions that will move on to the MMA major leagues from the Company’s B2 Fighting Series brand. Each year, the top fighters will be invited to the yearly B2 Fighting Series National Championship LIVE Event. B2Digital has deployed its B2 Social Media Network (“B2SN”) digital distribution network for the B2 Fighting Series and has developed and deployed the systems and technologies for the operation of social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management and financial control systems. B2Digital owns all rights for TV, internet, social media, media, merchandising and trademarks and branding for the B2Digital companies.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company. For more information, please visit: www.B2DigitalOTC.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

