Ceapro to Present PGX Technology at the 3rd International Symposium on Pharmaceutical Engineering Research

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that during a podium presentation, Dr. Bernhard Seifried, Senior Director, Engineering Research & Technologies at Ceapro , will present at the 3rd International Symposium on Pharmaceutical Engineering Research (“SPhERe”) being held September 25-27, 2019 in Braunschweig, Germany.



Dr. Seifried will present positive findings from research of the Company’s Pressurized Gas eXpanded (PGX) Technology in an abstract titled, “PGX Technology: Novel Tailor-Made and Tuneable Delivery Systems for Poorly Water-Soluble Bioactives,” on Friday, September 27th, 2019 at 10:05 AM as part of the SESSION VI: Solid Preparations.

“The PGX Technology has demonstrated encouraging potential in its ability to generate tailor-made and tunable bioactive carrier/delivery systems from water-soluble biopolymers. As a result of this research we were able to successfully impregnate such polymers resulting in water dispersible and the formation of stable nano-dispersions, which, in the case of CoQ10, were shown to be more bioavailable,” stated Dr. Seifried. “We remain encouraged by the findings from this research and continue to investigate the use of other polymers, polymer combinations, and cross-linked polymers with the PGX Technology to offer improved delivery and release profiles of drugs/bioactives.”

The globally patented PGX Technology is a platform technology that is used to convert biopolymers into high-value materials overcoming the challenges associated with the drying of high molecular weight biopolymers using conventional technologies. Moderate PGX processing conditions, involving the use of carbon dioxide (CO2) and ethanol (alcohol), for water removal and biopolymer precipitation minimizes any potential degradation. Variation of the processing parameters results in dried biopolymers of very low bulk density in different forms such as fine powders, microfibrils, fine granules or coarse granules.

Using PGX, Ceapro has conducted research on various biopolymer samples from different sources. Given the unique properties obtained with processed compounds and especially the increased surface area allowing for inclusion of other biomaterial, PGX becomes an extraordinary and unique enabling technology to produce innovative delivery systems.

About SPhERe 2019

The 3rd International Symposium on Pharmaceutical Engineering Research – SPhERe 2019 – offers an exciting, interdisciplinary forum addressing current and future trends in pharmaceutical engineering research. New challenges, technologies, and processes impact the potential to develop low-cost, effective and customized drugs. SPhERe brings together pharmacists, process and production engineers as well as micro technologists from academia and industry to share knowledge and boost multidisciplinary exchange and collaborations. We provide an ambitious programme with plenary lectures presented by keynote and invited speakers as well as selected oral & poster presentation. For more information, please visit the conference website .

About Pressurized Gas eXpanded Liquid Technology (PGX)

The Company's patented Pressurized Gas eXpanded (PGX) is a unique and disruptive technology with several key advantages over conventional drying and purification technologies that can be used to process biopolymers into high-value, fine-structured, open-porous polymer structures and novel biocomposites. PGX is ideally suited for processing challenging high-molecular-weight, water-soluble biopolymers. It has the ability to make ultra-light, highly porous polymer structures on a continuous basis, which is not possible using today's conventional technologies. PGX was invented by Dr. Feral Temelli from the Department of Agricultural, Food & Nutritional Science of the University of Alberta (U of A) along with Dr. Bernhard Seifried, now Senior Director of Engineering Research and Technology at Ceapro. The license from U of A provides Ceapro with exclusive worldwide rights in all industrial applications.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com .

