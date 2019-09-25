Belvedere is Planning, Building & Training Australia with ARES PRISM

Belvedere Resources Selects ARES PRISM Project Controls Software

Belvedere Resources Pty Ltd, a consulting services company, has chosen to add ARES PRISM project management software to their service offerings.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belvedere Resources Pty Ltd (Belvedere), a consulting services company based out of the Perth Region of Western Australia, has chosen to add ARES PRISM project controls software to their service offerings.

Belvedere is experienced in assisting companies with cost management system implementations including business requirement definition, enterprise and project set-up and customized in-house training.

“The latest version of PRISM G2 has some wonderful new functionality particularly around enhanced forecasting and reporting capabilities” Marian McIntyre, Implementation Specialist at Belvedere said. “Providing transparent views of forecast costs as well as the flexibility to integrate to P6 schedule data for time-phasing are what our clients are looking for and this system offers that.”

With the ARES PRISM’s software suite, Belvedere will have a dependable tool to support their clients in managing the full lifecycle of their projects, programs and portfolios.

“It is great when consulting services companies see the value in having a strong project controls system in their back pocket,” Geoffrey Stubson, Chief Financial Officer of ARES Project Management, LLC, said. “It’s like having an extra tool in their project controls tool box, and with it, Belvedere will be able to support their clients even better.”

ARES PRISM software is utilized across many sectors including oil and gas, energy, utilities, mining, construction, consulting firms, government agencies and more to manage the performance of projects at every stage all within a single platform. Clients enjoy the flexibility of choosing the ARES PRISM products they need to fit their portfolio, whether it is estimating, cost management, engineering management, procurement, document or contract management, field management, executive dashboards, or our integration platform.

For more information about ARES PRISM, please contact prisminfo@aresprism.com.



