Prince Harry starts visit to Angola on Thursday

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 25 - Prince Harry of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is to make an official visit to Angola from this Thursday 26 to 28 September, in the framework of the international support to demining actions in the Angolan territory. ,

On a note that reached ANGOP last Tuesday, the Civil Affairs Office of the Angolan Head of state states that this visit will enable the start of the implementation of conservation and protection programmes for natural areas.

According to the note, Prince Henry is to be received in an audience by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, and hold a meeting with the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, from whom he is to get information about the “Born to Shine” campaign.

The “Born to Shine” campaign is an initiative of the Angolan First Lady, which is focused on the reduction of HIV/Aids transmission from mother to child.

The second and last son of the late Princess Diana is also expected to go to the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province, specifically the Dirico Municipality to learn about the ongoing demining works happening in the locality and the benefits for the local population and biodiversity.

On Friday, Prince Harry is to travel to the central Huambo Province, where he will visit the local Rehabilitation Centre, which is to gain the name “Centro Ortopédico Princesa Diana” (Orthopaedic Centre Princess Diana), a homage to her commitment to actions against landmines.

The campaign against landmines in Angola reached its high point in 1997 when Diana, also known as “Princess of the People”, visited the Republic of Angola.

Prince Harry first visited Angola in the year 2013, in the ambit of a demining project, thus following in his late mother’s footsteps.

