Passage Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, a genetic medicines company developing AAV-delivered gene therapies for the treatment of rare monogenic central nervous system diseases, today announced that management will present at three investor conferences in October:



2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Time: 5:20 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Date: Monday, October 7, 2019

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit

Date: Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m ET

Location: New York, NY

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio is a privately-held fully integrated genetic medicines company with a mission to develop a portfolio of life-transforming AAV-delivered therapeutics for the treatment of rare monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company is based in Philadelphia, PA and has a research, collaboration and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its Gene Therapy Program (GTP), as well as the Orphan Disease Center at Penn. The GTP conducts the IND-enabling preclinical work and Passage Bio conducts all clinical development, regulatory strategy and commercialization activities. The company has a development portfolio of six product candidates, with the option to license six more, with lead programs in GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and Krabbe disease, all of which are planned to be in the clinic in 2020. Since launching the company, Passage Bio has raised $225.5 million with investments from OrbiMed, Versant Ventures, Frazier Healthcare Partners, Access Biotechnology, Lily Asia Ventures, New Leaf Venture Partners, Vivo Capital, and Boxer Capital of Tavistock Group, among others.

