LitePoint Collaborates with NXP on Integrated Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Device Test Solution for Customers

Companies integrate test solution to validate quality of NXP UWB solutions for IoT, automotive and mobile device applications

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint , a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced a collaboration with NXP® Semiconductors to validate quality of devices that use NXP’s recently announced secure fine ranging chipset, SR100T. Customers will be able to use the integrated LitePoint IQgig-UWB™ solution to help test and calibrate devices enabled with NXP’s UWB technology.



UWB is a technology addressing security applications in automotive and mobile products through precise positioning. In a solution combined with Bluetooth and near field communication ( NFC ) technology, NXP UWB technology was announced in early June and enables precise localization for high anti-counterfeit protection and gives exceptional consumer experience for passive smart access.

NXP UWB is designed for both consumer and industrial internet of things (IoT) applications that need location accuracy. Other target markets include mobile smart devices, RF modules, tier 1 / tier 2 automotive suppliers, and contract manufacturers.

LitePoint’s IQgig-UWB test platform is the first fully integrated test solution to calibrate and validate devices with UWB technology.

“Security is a critical component for many industrial and consumer IoT applications and our new UWB chipset is designed to help ensure the highest quality products,” said Derek Park, Senior Director of Marketing at NXP Semiconductors. “We integrated the LitePoint IQgig-UWB test solution based on its ability to make calibration and validation of UWB devices simple, with a fast time to market. We recommend the solution to others who need fast and comprehensive testing of UWB functionality.”

“The IQgig-UWB is a fully-integrated test system that provides testing from the R&D lab to the manufacturing floor,” said Adam Smith, Director of Product Marketing at LitePoint. “We’ve been a long-time partner with NXP Semiconductors and the selection of the IQgig-UWB is a great endorsement of that solution. We look forward to a continued successful partnership.”

Technical Details

The IQgig-UWB test platform offers complete physical-layer testing and calibration of devices enabled with UWB technology including IEEE 802.15.4z . The system has a precision trigger and response mechanism to enable Time of Flight (ToF) measurements with picosecond level accuracy and comprehensive transmitter and receiver testing with over 1 GHz of single-shot bandwidth and with receiver sensitivity testing down to -100 dBm.

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today's demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. LitePoint is also at the forefront of testing the burgeoning world of connected devices…the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne ( NASDAQ : TER ), a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. In 2018, the combined corporation had revenue of $2.1 billion and employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide.

