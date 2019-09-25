ISWH Issues Q4 Roadmap and Operational Update: All Core Segments Set for Simultaneous Revenue Growth

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ISWH) (“ISWH” or the “Company”), a top-tier brand incubator in the Spirits, CBD-Infused Products, and Home Healthcare markets, is excited to issue a Corporate Update on the Company’s strategic roadmap for operations and revenue-generating activity in the final quarter of 2019. The Company anticipates a strong quarter in Q4 2019, representing the first quarter in Company history when all three of its core segments are set for simultaneous revenue growth.

P19 CBD-based Product Sales. As noted in the Company’s release dated September 17, 2019, sales of its P19 branded CBD-based product line are set to resume this month. The Company believes that overall growth in the CBD space, as well as its strengthened position with its key strategic manufacturing, marketing, and distribution partner, BioPulse Labs (“BioPulse”), will create increased potential for outsized upside performance for the P19 segment in Q4 2019.

The Company will begin actively marketing its nano-Infused CBD products, including P19 CBD Tinctures, P19 vegan CBD Gummies, P19 CBD Pain Cream, P19 Nano Nectar CBD Drops, and P19 Flavored CBD Shooters.

Home Healthcare. Home health spending is expected increase at a faster rate through 2027 than all other categories of healthcare, according to a recent analysis from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Office of the Actuary. Home health care spending is expected to reach more than $186 billion in 2027, according to the report.

The Company has targeted significant growth in the space over coming quarters, ramping investment as market returns continue to validate the thesis. Thus far, this strategy has been extremely productive, driving 6,400% sequential quarterly revenue growth in Q2 2019 (quarter-ended June 30). Management maintains its forecast for the segment to contribute significantly to the Company’s first-ever profitable fiscal quarter (on an EBITDA basis) in Q3 2019 (quarter-ended September 30).

Spirits. Management notes that it has set in motion the process of a strong year-end production and distribution run for its award-winning Besado Tequila brand. October, November, and December, taken as a unit, represent over 40 percent in total annual sales for the spirits industry. Given that this represents just 25 percent of the calendar year, this is a powerful seasonal factor.

As such, the Company has limited its investment in this segment in recent months as part of a strategy to emphasize new Besado production and distribution footprint expansion when it coincides with this seasonally advantageous period. Expanded distribution of Besado is set to begin next month.

Terry Williams, ISWH CEO, commented, “We are set to enter Q4 with all cylinders firing. Our CBD-based products segment will be back logging sales at a time when that market is experiencing unprecedented growth. Our home healthcare segment, which has been a stalwart performer, will be emphasized further, driving growth and profitability. And our Besado brand will enter its seasonally strongest period. We have turned a significant corner this year, and Q4 2019 should serve as a demonstration of that progress.”

About ISWH: International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (ISWH) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISWH intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISWH has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company’s website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.



Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).



Contact:

For Additional Investor Information:

International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc.

info@isbg.global



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.