AGF Management Limited Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 24, 2019, the Board of Directors of AGF Management Limited declared a dividend of $0.08 per share on both the Class B Non-Voting shares and the Class A Voting common shares of the company. This dividend will be payable on October 18, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 10, 2019.

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $37 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Adrian Basaraba

Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

416-865-4203, InvestorRelations@agf.com

Baoqin Guo

Vice-President, Finance

416-865-4228, InvestorRelations@agf.com



