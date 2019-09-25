Strata Decision Technology Earns HFMA Peer Review Status for Seventh Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- StrataJazz® Solution for Healthcare Financial Planning, Decision Support and Performance Improvement Recognized for Overall Effectiveness, Quality, and Value



CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strata Decision Technology (Strata), a pioneer and leader in the development of cloud-based financial planning, analytics and performance tools for healthcare, has once again achieved the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s (HFMA) “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation following rigorous review of its StrataJazz® application.

This is the seventh year in a row that Strata StrataJazz has earned the coveted designation from HFMA. Currently used by over 1,000 hospitals and 200 healthcare delivery systems across the U.S., StrataJazz is a single, modular, cloud-based platform that brings healthcare providers a “financial flywheel” to better plan, analyze and perform, driving margin to fuel their clinical mission.

"We are extremely proud to once again receive this important seal of approval from HFMA, the leading and largest healthcare finance association," said Dan Michelson, Chief Executive Officer for Strata. "It’s especially gratifying that the number of our customers who would recommend us continues to be ahead of others and on a steady upward trajectory. That’s the best possible testament to the value that healthcare providers realize through both our solutions and our services."

The HFMA community has more than 43,000 members, including healthcare finance leaders and professionals from hospitals and health systems, provider organizations, physician practices and payers. HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current Strata customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts.

The Peer Review status of StrataJazz and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support. Key findings from the process include:

100 percent “agree” or “strongly agree” that StrataJazz has enhanced productivity; that it provides accurate data; that sales and technical support provide good service; and that product updates are easy to install or incorporate

96 percent “agree” or “strongly agree” that the application is easy to use (0% disagree)

92 percent of peers “agree” or “strongly agree” that they would recommend StrataJazz to colleagues (0% disagree)

“We’re pleased to have Strata Decision Technology renew their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of health care.

About Strata Decision Technology

Strata Decision Technology provides a cloud-based planning, analytics and performance platform that is used by healthcare providers for financial planning, decision support and continuous improvement, helping hospitals and healthcare systems bend the cost curve and drive margin to fuel their clinical mission. Founded in 1996, the Company's customer base includes over 1,000 hospitals and many of the largest and most influential healthcare delivery systems in the U.S. The Company's headquarters are located in Chicago, IL. For more information, please visit www.stratadecision.com .

