Melissa Now Accepts Bitcoin

Customers Can Purchase Industry-leading Global Intelligence Solutions with the World’s Most Popular Cryptocurrency

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a leading provider of global address, name, email and phone, and identity verification solutions, today announced it now accepts Bitcoin, the world’s leading digital cryptocurrency, for products and services. This announcement is an acknowledgement of Melissa’s customer-centric strategies, perfected by business-to-consumer players like Amazon and Apple, and now at the heart of business-to-business relationships.

“As one of the largest providers of data and data-driven solutions for salespeople, marketers, and developers, Melissa is a truly innovative company that listens to the needs of our customers, as demonstrated by our decision to accept Bitcoin payments,” said Ray Melissa, chief executive officer, Melissa. “Bitcoin purchases are faster and easier than paying with a credit card, less expensive and increasingly popular around the world. Furthermore, blockchain technology provides the highest level of transactional transparency and security.”

The low-cost transactional Bitcoin option is available for Melissa customers purchasing everything from mailing lists to Melissa credits for the highly trafficked ZIP Code and Address LookUps, Developer Portal, Listware data cleansing service to subscriptions for Melissa’s Address Verification and Data Quality APIs.

More information about Melissa pricing and Bitcoin acceptance is available at https://www.melissa.com/pricing/purchase .

