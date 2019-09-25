Career Pathways Program Creates Diversity Pipeline for Next Generation of Executives in Philanthropy

The Council on Foundations Accepts Applications for 2020 Career Pathways Cohort

WHAT: The Council on Foundations is accepting applications for the 2020 Career Pathways cohort. Career Pathways is the Council’s flagship professional development program designed to create a diversity pipeline for the next generation of executives in philanthropy. This year-long cohort will prepare participants to advance their careers and build a network of peers who are aligned in leading the sector with an intentional focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

WHEN: Applications are due Thursday, October 10, 2019.

WHERE: Apply here: https://www.cof.org/career-pathways/apply

The Council on Foundations is a nonprofit membership association of grantmaking foundations and corporations. For more than 70 years, the Council has worked to provide the opportunity, leadership and tools needed by philanthropic organizations to expand, enhance and sustain their ability to advance the greater good.

For more information about the Council on Foundations, please visit www.cof.org. Follow the Council on Facebook @CouncilonFoundations and Twitter @COF_.

