Enthusiast Gaming Verified as Largest Gaming Network in the U.S. by Comscore

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: EGLX)(FSE: 2AV) (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that its digital media network of websites and YouTube channels* has officially become the largest online gaming information network in the United States, according to Comscore, a leading third party media measurement and analytics company. Enthusiast Gaming’s network of over 100 gaming websites, 900 YouTube channels and over 50 influencers and players, reaches more unique visitors and generates more views across desktop, mobile and video platforms than any other gaming information entity measured in the U.S. (*Comscore Custom Reporting, (E) Enthusiast Gaming Network + Omnia, Unique Visitors (MMX MP) + Mobile YouTube Unique Visitors (VMX MP), Gaming Information, August 2019, U.S.).

Comscore is one of the most widely used measurement sources by advertisers in North America for making ad buying decisions. With the global gaming market set to surpass revenues of $150 billion in 2019 , Enthusiast Gaming is well positioned to unlock new revenue opportunities and capitalize on the higher share of wallet moving to the gaming industry.

Enthusiast Gaming’s combined desktop, mobile and video views of its digital media network of websites and YouTube channels** are now 10% greater than the next nearest entity in the gaming information category, which includes other leading sites and networks such as TWITCH.TV, IGN Entertainment and GameSpot. (**Comscore Custom Reporting, (E) Enthusiast Gaming Network + Omnia, Unique Visitors (MMX MP) + Mobile YouTube Unique Visitors (VMX MP), Gaming Information, August 2019, U.S.)

"Our goal at Enthusiast Gaming is to create the world’s largest network of gaming communities. This validation from a trusted third party clearly demonstrates our strategy of focusing on providing an engaging experience for gamers, through our network of websites, leading esports teams and content creators is working," commented President of Enthusiast Gaming, Menashe Kestenbaum. "The advertising industry is recognizing that brands can find their customers within our network and we are now able to build compelling, custom advertising programs for those brands. Enthusiast Gaming provides both the scale and a cost effective way for marketers to reach their audience."

The Company’s rapid growth has accelerated in 2019, with unique visitors and views to its owned and operated property growing 107% and 148%, respectively, between January 2019 and August 2019. This continues to be the fastest growth rate among its peers in the gaming information category. The property includes flagship sites such as thesimsresource.com , destructoid.com , escapistmagazine.com , nintendoenthusiast.com and dailyesports.com (Comscore MMX MP, (P) Enthusiast Gaming, Gaming Information, August 2019 vs January 2019, U.S.)

Enthusiast Gaming continues to expand its network through organic growth and targeted acquisition strategies, which include a recent merger with Luminosity Gaming (“Luminosity”), and recent acquisitions of The Sims Resource, the largest female gaming community online; and Steel Media, the largest mobile gaming and events company in the world. Recent company statistics have shown that 63% of Enthusiast Gaming’s audience is influenced by online ads to make game purchase decisions. As the largest gaming network in the U.S. combined with the industry’s significant advertising conversion rate, Enthusiast Gaming is a leading gaming media company, and one of the most effective ways for brands to target the gaming demographic.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX.V:EGLX)(FSE:2AV) is one of the largest vertically integrated video game and esports companies in the world. The Company’s digital platform includes over 100 gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 150 million visitors monthly. Enthusiast’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, a leading global esports organization consists of 8 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the #1 ranked Overwatch team, the Vancouver Titans and over 50 gaming influencers with a total audience of 60 million followers. Collectively, the community reaches over 200 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Enthusiast also owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, (eglx.com) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com . For more information on Luminosity Gaming, please visit luminosity.gg.

