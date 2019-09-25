Microbix Presenting at Muskoka Capital Conference

Meetings with Growth-Oriented Investors, September 27-29, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, Microbix®), an innovator of clinical diagnostic materials and medical devices for test quality control, announces that it will be presenting to investors about Microbix at the Muskoka Capital Conference, organized by Capital Event Conferences and being held at the JW Marriott Rosseau Muskoka, in Minett, ON, September 27-29, 2019.



Microbix’s CEO, Cameron Groome, will undertake a series of 18 one-on-one meetings with growth company investors during the formal portion of the conference. The presentation slides to which he will be speaking have been posted to the Microbix website at www.microbix.com, along with other business information and its financial disclosures.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix specializes in developing proprietary biological and technology solutions for human health and well-being, with sales now exceeding $1 million per month. It manufactures a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical laboratory proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure quality control of clinical diagnostic tests as fully-regulated medical devices. Microbix antigens and QAPs are sold to many customers worldwide, at present primarily to multinational diagnostics companies and laboratory accreditation organizations.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to create other proprietary new products and technologies. Currently it is has two; (1) Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots and (2) LumiSort™ cell-sorting, a technology platform for ultra-rapid and efficient sorting of cells or other particles.

Microbix is a publicly-traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

About Capital Event Conferences and the Event

Capital Event Conferences produces seven investor events per year, across North America and in the Bahamas. Attendees include leading public and private companies, and a range of investors consisting of large book brokers, fund managers, and high net worth investors. Capital Event’s unique event formats aim to allow principals to establish new and lasting relationships that lead to financings, open market support, and increased awareness within the investment community. Further information about the Muskoka event is available from its website at www.capitalevent.ca .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of Capital Event Conferences and its conferences, Microbix’s business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its corporate presentation, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Please visit www.microbix.com or www.sedar.com for recent Microbix news and filings.



For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, CEO

(905) 361-8910 Jim Currie, CFO

(905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig, Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

