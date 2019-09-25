/EIN News/ -- Summit Therapeutics plc

(‘Summit’ or the ‘Company’)

Summit Therapeutics to Host R&D Day 7 October 2019

Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 25 September 2019 – Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM) today announces that it will host a research and development day for investors and media on 7 October 2019 from 8am-12pm EDT in New York City.

The event will feature leading experts: Dr Casey Theriot, of North Carolina State University, on the role of the microbiome in C. difficile infection (‘CDI’) and Dr Kevin Garey, of the University of Houston, on the economic and patient impact of CDI. Summit’s management team will provide insight on the Company’s precision antibiotic ridinilazole as a potential front-line treatment for CDI, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. In addition, management will discuss the Company’s Discuva Platform, aimed at discovering novel class, targeted antibiotics for serious infectious diseases.

A live webcast of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.summitplc.com . A replay of the webcast will be available from the same location soon after the conclusion of the live presentation.

For further details, or to request an invitation, email investors@summitplc.com .

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics is a leader in antibiotic innovation. Our new mechanism antibiotics are designed to become the new standards of care for the benefit of patients and create value for payors and healthcare providers. We are currently developing new mechanism antibiotics for infections caused by C. difficile, N. gonorrhoeae and Enterobacteriaceae and are using our proprietary Discuva Platform to expand our pipeline. For more information, visit www.summitplc.com and follow us on Twitter @summitplc.

Contacts

Summit Glyn Edwards / Richard Pye (UK office) Tel: 44 (0)1235 443 951 Michelle Avery (US office) +1 617 225 4455 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Liam Murray / Tony Rawlinson N+1 Singer (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Aubrey Powell / Jen Boorer, Corporate Finance

Tom Salvesen, Corporate Broking Bryan Garnier & Co Limited (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7332 2500 Phil Walker / Dominic Wilson



MSL Group (US) Tel: +1 781 684 6652 Erin Anthoine summit@mslgroup.com Consilium Strategic Communications (UK) Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 Mary-Jane Elliott / Sue Stuart / Sukaina Virji summit@consilium-comms.com Lindsey Neville

-END-



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.