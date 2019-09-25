Processmaker Announces Strategic Partnership With Wipro

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, NC, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessMaker, an enterprise low-code business process management (BPM) platform, and WIPRO, a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, have decided to join forces to combine the ProcessMaker BPM platform and WIPRO’s extensive business expertise to deliver powerful workflow management to WIPRO’s customers.

WIPRO is a company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services and its strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, with over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents.

ProcessMaker makes it easy for business analysts to collaborate with IT to automate complex business processes connecting people and existing company systems. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina in the United States, ProcessMaker has a partner network spread across 35 countries on five continents.

Both companies have entered a strategic partnership to accelerate the digital portfolio of each company’s offerings. The partnership is expected to leverage WIPRO’s successful business model delivering technological solutions and ProcessMaker’s business process management (BPM) platform. This will provide customers with the ability to automate and deploy business workflows, achieving new levels of efficiency towards a smooth transition into the digital cloud.

As part of the agreement, the two companies plan to leverage the ProcessMaker platform to enable a smooth transition for customers looking to embrace a digital transformation project.

This functionality is critical for companies seeking automated solutions to accelerate growth and drive productivity within banking, telecommunications, and insurance. By integrating these offerings, the collaboration aims to help enterprises increase operational efficiency and improve customer experience. For example, an enterprise using ProcessMaker could leverage WIPRO’s business model to accomplish its goals as planned.

Companies can now speed up development time and achieve digital transformation at lower costs and mitigate risks by providing a secure, responsive, high-availability infrastructure on which to execute their projects.

“A huge part of our growth strategy in 2019 has been expanding our partner ecosystem to deliver the most cutting edge solutions to today’s rapidly evolving markets across the globe. Our new partnership with WIPRO is a major milestone in our 2019 strategy and further strengthens the foundation of our growing partner ecosystem,” said Brian Reale, CEO of ProcessMaker.

The collaboration joins two corporations recognized as prominent leaders in each prospective field of expertise. G2 Crowd lists ProcessMaker as a “leader in the enterprise BPM category” in their Summer 2019 report,” while WIPRO is recognized among the top 10 most valuable brands in the global IT services sector.

Attachment

Matthieu McClintock ProcessMaker 617-340-3377 ext. 6121 matt.mcclintock@processmaker.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.