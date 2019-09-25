Mimecast Announces Integration with Rapid7

Mimecast’s Integration with Rapid7’s SOAR Solution, InsightConnect, is Engineered to Enable Security Teams to Respond to Incidents Faster, Helping to Strengthen Cyber Resilience

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced Rapid7 has joined the Cyber Alliance Program with the availability of Mimecast for Rapid7 InsightConnect . The integration of Mimecast’s email security data into Rapid7’s Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) solution helps security teams to work smarter, respond faster and strengthen their cyber resilience.



Most organizations use several dozen security solutions in their environment but are faced with a limited amount of resources available to address the volume of events and alerts needed to triage incidents. SOAR technologies help organizations use threat information from their existing security solutions to identify, prioritize, and streamline incident response so security teams are better equipped to quickly act on events. SOAR also helps expedite remediation by giving organizations the ability to build automated workflows. Mimecast’s integration with InsightConnect is designed to drive efficiency by enabling the automation of critical threat response, improving mean-time-to-remediate (MTTR), and giving security teams access to a more complete SOAR platform.

“Organizations struggle with an overload of point solutions averaging more than 75 solutions within their security stack that creates constant noise. This makes security teams struggle to prioritize and respond quickly and email continues to be a key attack vector,” said Christina Van Houten, Chief Strategy Officer at Mimecast. “Mimecast’s integration with InsightConnect is engineered to allow joint customers to easily add email security controls to their technology stack, helping to enable teams to take immediate action to identify and remediate threats, and therefore helping to strengthen their overall cyber resilience.”

“As security teams juggle workloads and manage how to identify and respond to evolving threats, SOAR solutions can help improve their security posture by creating more efficiencies through automation,” said Lee Weiner, Chief Product Officer at Rapid7. “We decided to work with Mimecast because of the benefits its open API could offer customers. The ability to easily pull Mimecast’s threat data into InsightConnect enables our customers to work smarter and faster without sacrificing control.”

Rapid7 is also a platinum sponsor at Mimecast’s Cyber Resilience Summit to be held in Dallas, Texas, October 28-30, 2019. At the Summit, customers will be able to meet with Rapid7 and Mimecast experts to learn about the benefits, see the integration in action through live demos and learn how to get more value out of security investments from both companies. The Cyber Resilience Summit offers the opportunity for public and private IT and Information Security leaders, Mimecast customers and partners, and global experts to network and strengthen the security community.

The Cyber Alliance Program, is a program designed to align security vendors into an extensive cyber resilience ecosystem. The program is based on the premise that sharing data about threats, malicious code and attack vectors among cyber vendors helps strengthen products and creates additional protection for the customer – helping each product become more effective and allowing for customers to be more cyber resilient. The program is open to select technology companies offering security and cyber resilience products that meet the program criteria and that are interested in integrating their technology into Mimecast’s platform using open APIs. Mimecast’s Cyber Alliance Program is focused on bringing complimentary cyber software vendors together for the greater good of the customer.

To learn more about the Mimecast for Rapid7 InsightConnect integration visit the Cyber Alliance Program page .

About Mimecast:

Mimecast is a cybersecurity and compliance provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and strengthen cyber resilience. Mimecast’s expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, compliance risk, human error and technical failure. www.mimecast.com

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. 8,400 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

