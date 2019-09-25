Analysis on China's $1.9Bn Vacuum Pump Market (2019-2024): Development of Smart Vacuum Pumps Create Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Vacuum Pump Market Research Report: By Type, Application - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chinese vacuum pump market is being driven by the growing demand for such devices from the pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and chemical industries. In 2018, the sale of such equipment generated $1.2 billion, and the market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2019-2024) to value $1.9 billion by 2024.



Based on type, the Chinese vacuum pump market is classified into regenerative, momentum transfer, positive displacement, and other pumps. During the historical period (2014-2018), the positive displacement classification led the market in terms of revenue as well as total sales. Such devices can handle fluids of high and low or even variable viscosity and liquids with a high amount of entrapped gas or air molecules., which makes them the preferred choice among industries which process food, beverages, and other substances.



Further, their use is also rising in the chemical sector, as they are able to maintain a constant flow rate and volume even at varying system pressures and are more efficient than other pump types when handling viscous liquids. In the chemical sector, they are used in drying, distillation, and material transfer. The industry in China is currently growing faster than most other countries due to the increasing investments, favorable government policies, and easily available labor at low cost. In 2018, China accounted for almost 40.0% of the global chemicals production.



Similarly, the expanding pharmaceutical industry is also having a positive effect on the Chinese vacuum pump market progress. Distillation, drying, sublimation, degassing, and crystallization are the various applications of such devices in pharma production. From $124 billion in 2016, the sector in the country is predicted to expand to $574 billion by 2022. The increasing investments by international market players in research and development activities in the country is the primary reason for the prosperity of the Chinese pharma sector.



