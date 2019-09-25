Head of State appeals for end to embargo on Cuba

New York, ANGOLA, September 25 - The need for the end of the economic embargo on Cuba and the commercial war between China and the USA, as well as the consequences of climate changes in the world dominated the speech of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, delivered last Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly, in New York. ,

Speaking at the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, the Angolan Head of State pointed out to the necessity for guaranteeing stability in Africa, especially in the Great Lakes region.

He also spoke of the need for major investment in the youth, plus the reforms on the United Nations.

In the internal domain, João Lourenço touched on the economic reforms being implemented with a view to improving the business environment, increase production and reduce imports.

The Head of State reiterated Angola’s openness to the world and foreign investment.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.