Head of State appeals for end to embargo on Cuba
Speaking at the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, the Angolan Head of State pointed out to the necessity for guaranteeing stability in Africa, especially in the Great Lakes region.
He also spoke of the need for major investment in the youth, plus the reforms on the United Nations.
In the internal domain, João Lourenço touched on the economic reforms being implemented with a view to improving the business environment, increase production and reduce imports.
The Head of State reiterated Angola’s openness to the world and foreign investment.
