Webscale Named a Finalist at eCommerce Awards 2019

Company’s Product Leadership in Cloud Infrastructure for Digital Commerce Recognized by International eCommerce Awards Program

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-COMMERCE EXPO 2019 – Webscale, the Digital Cloud Company, has been nominated as a finalist in the 2019 eCommerce Awards in the Best Product category. The eCommerce Awards, now in their eleventh year, have consistently highlighted some of the best online retailers, digital businesses, agencies, innovations, products, and campaigns in the digital commerce industry.

Webscale’s Digital Commerce Cloud platform has been recognized for its ability to deliver infinite scalability, 100% uptime, load balancing, fast page load times, outage prevention, improved security, and world-class multi-cloud hosting to online merchants. Webscale’s software stack delivers advanced performance, uptime, scalability, and security enhancement features as SaaS, so they can be deployed by site administrators in minutes and do not require merchants to spend time and resources on management.

Webscale customers also have access to a SaaS-based visibility and control portal – a single pane of glass that provides real-time visibility into a merchant’s website hosting infrastructure, user experience, performance, availability, and cybersecurity incidents.

“User experience for an e-commerce store goes beyond having a great-looking website. To deliver exceptional user experiences, improve conversions and grow revenues, merchants must ensure their web applications are scalable, fast, and secure,” said Sonal Puri, CEO of Webscale. “This recognition speaks volumes about the integrated technology stack and cloud automation the Webscale team have built.”

More than 1,000 digital commerce storefronts (including six of the Fortune 1000 businesses) across seven countries use Webscale’s Digital Commerce Cloud platform to improve site uptime, performance, and security, drive higher revenues and conversion rates, increase ROI on hosting, and have unlimited 24x7 access to a world-class team of multi-cloud certified DevOps and SecOps engineers. The company’s customers include Unilever, Procter and Gamble, Ferguson, Cineworld Group, Agri Beef, Dolls Kill, the TATA Group, and many others.

Webscale will showcase its award-winning platform at eCommerce Expo 2019 at Olympia in London, on September 25 and 26. The Webscale team will lead discussions with merchants and developers on how online merchants can upgrade their legacy hosting infrastructure, migrate to the cloud, use the cloud as a cost-effective and secure utility, and deliver unmatched digital experiences.

For more information, visit www.webscale.com.

About Webscale

Webscale, the Digital Cloud Company, is the leader in converged software for hyperscale cloud automation. Delivered as-a-Service, the Webscale platform allows businesses of all sizes to benefit from infinite scalability, load balancing, high performance, outage prevention, improved security, and simple management in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. Webscale enables digital transformation for B2C, B2B, and B2E e-commerce and enterprise customers in seven countries and for six of the Fortune 1000 businesses.

The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with offices in Boulder, CO, and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.webscale.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

