Leon Hurst appointed CEO, Mobility at Trak Global Group

/EIN News/ -- Waterloo, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leon Hurst has joined Trak Global Group (TGG) to spearhead the Group’s international growth plans in the automotive and mobility sectors. He begins his new role as CEO, Mobility with immediate effect and will report to Group CEO Nick Corrie.

Leon, formerly a Commercial Officer at an automotive SaaS business JATO Dynamics, Head of Product Management for Nokia and Head of Product Marketing (Digital & Connected Car) for Jaguar Land Rover, is the company’s first senior hire since private equity house Three Hills Capital Partners (THCP) took a minority stake in TGG earlier this month. According to Nick Corrie, his arrival is a statement of intent from the Group to build a dominant position in connected car data solutions in the UK, Europe and North America.

Nick said: “Leon is a fantastic addition to our team. He is a rare breed in having international experience at a senior level in both telecoms and automotive - a powerful combination as the level of in-vehicle connectivity continues to grow at a rapid rate and these industries show signs of convergence.”

“Leon’s task will be to both deepen existing partnerships among our mobility and auto OEM customers and develop new ones. There’s an ecosystem of genuine opportunity forming around embedded telemetry and value-adding connected car services, and we believe we are ideally placed to play a pivotal role in helping our customers across insurance and mobility to leverage the value from this.”

Leon said: “Vehicle manufacturers have long acknowledged that there’s inherent value in connected car data for mobility operators and insurers, but there remains the challenge of how to effectively engage and convert the data into value added services in adjacent markets. Given that the OEMs face more pressing challenges - like completing the journey to electrification, autonomy and the evolution of retail – it’s businesses like Trak Global Group that can bridge the gap and enable all parties to apply connected car data in a practical, commercial but innovative way.”

He added: “Growth will define my task at TGG. On the back of our investment from Three Hills, we want to increase the scale of our connected service asset base exponentially during the next two/three years, with sustainable medium-term growth. I’m joining an incredibly strong leadership team, with genuine customer focus and a clear strategy, so I’ll be converting that strategy into action – across product, service and client acquisition.”

Hurst’s appointment follows a week after the hiring of Nino Tarantino, former CEO of Octo North America, as CEO of IMS (Americas), to spearhead the groups international growth plans within the connected and usage-based insurance markets.



About Leon Hurst

Prior to joining Trak Global Group, Leon was Chief Commercial Officer for JATO Dynamics Ltd, a UK-based automotive business intelligence solutions business. He graduated from Trinity College Dublin and began his career as a software engineer before joining telecoms giant Nokia in a Product Management role in 1999. In 2006 he joined Motorola as Global Programme Manager, Smartphones, before re-joining Nokia between 2008-2011. Leon then spent six years at Jaguar Land Rover, concluding with a role as Head of Product Marketing for Range Rover Velar, Jaguar F-PACE and F-TYPE.

About Trak Global Group

Operating in five countries, Trak Global Group (TGG) is one of the world's largest telematics companies, gathering and interpreting data from connected devices to help organizations manage driver and vehicle risk.

The business has long-standing partnerships with global insurers, leading motor manufacturers, corporate fleets and daily rental companies and is the UK’s largest insurance telematics business.

In late 2018, Trak Global Group acquired IMS, the 3rd largest insurance telematics business in North America. In addition to its partnerships with major insurers, the business has over 130 patents associated with connected car services and has pioneered the use of telematics technology for Road Usage Charging in the US, with successful pilots across four states.

Carrot Insurance, also part of TGG, is a UK-based, award-winning telematics insurance broker specialising in novice drivers. In 2015, Carrot received the Prince Michael International Road Safety Award for its work in reducing young driver accident frequency, and in 2015, it launched Better Driver, an app-based product representing the UK’s first mass-market usage-based insurance product.

In September 2019, private equity house Three Hills Capital Partners took a significant minority stake in the business, providing in excess of £40m in growth capital.

Visit: http://www.trakglobalgroup.com

