ZEE5 chooses Kaltura TV Platform Player for its Cloud TV service

/EIN News/ -- Mumbai, India and New York, New York, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEE5 , India’s fastest growing ConTech brand today announced its partnership with Kaltura , the leading video technology provider, for the deployment of the Kaltura TV Platform Player. The Kaltura TV Platform Player provides ZEE5 with market-leading Quality of Experience (QoE), while supporting over 8,000 devices, and providing elastic scale to accommodate ZEE5’s global audience of over 76 million users. The Kaltura TV Platform Player also includes native support of advertising insertion and measurement.

With its native mobile SDKs, multi-language support and ability to provide a smooth streaming experience across the widest range of network connections and devices, the Kaltura TV Platform Player is at the heart of ZEE5’s OTT service. The company also plans to introduce new features such as innovative advertising formats, and gamification of the video experience.

Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India said, “We are thrilled to partner with Kaltura to implement their flagship Cloud TV offering on our platform. This is one of the important partnerships in establishing ZEE5 as India’s fastest growing ConTech brand, as it will allow us to scale up and bring more people to sample and watch content across 12 languages. The Kaltura TV Player will better enable us to stay ahead of the quickly changing market with the rapid proliferation of devices, across various network connections, and growing consumer demand. With this partnership, we want to reinstate our commitment to democratise ZEE5’s 100,000+ hours of content by making it accessible for consumer viewing anytime, anywhere.”

“We are proud to see our market-leading video player sit at the heart of the ZEE5 streaming service,” said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura Co-founder, Chairman and CEO. “Cloud TV services are quickly becoming the norm. Everyone enjoys a fun experience with lots of cool features and possibilities, but at the core of it all, users want to click play and watch their content – Kaltura allows our customers to be confident that their users can do just that, with our fast-loading, advanced player, all users enjoy the optimal viewing experience on any device.”

In 2019 itself, ZEE5, India’s fastest growing ConTech brand has rolled out around 25 original shows across genres, and the platform is committed to launching 72+ shows by March 2020. It has crossed 70 million+ gross downloads since launch on the Play Store and had 76.4 million global monthly active users globally as of June 2019.

Some of the original content launched so far include widely acclaimed Kaafir, Rejctx – new age thriller drama, Barot House – a suspense drama film, Posham Pa – psychological thriller, Jamai 2.0 – a romantic thriller starring Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma which is a digital sequel of popular Television series Jamai Raja, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala - an Indian romantic comedy web series starring Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal and Mission Over Mars (MOM) – Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh led drama series to name a few.

ZEE5 can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store. You’ll also find the platform on Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TVs, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV, as well as on www.ZEE5.com .

About ZEE5

ZEE5 is the digital entertainment destination by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a global Media and Entertainment powerhouse. With content across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati & Punjabi, ZEE5 is home to 1 lakh hours of On Demand Content and 90+ live TV channels. The platform brings together the best of Originals, Indian and International Movies and TV Shows, Music, Kids content, Cineplays, Live TV and Health and Lifestyle content all in one single destination. ZEE5 offers ground breaking features like 11 navigational languages, content download option, seamless video playback and Voice Search.

About ZEEL

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) is a worldwide media brand offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. With a presence in over 173 countries and a reach of more than 1.4 billion people around the globe, ZEEL is among the largest global content companies across genres, languages, and platforms.

ZEE is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment and theatre businesses, both within India and overseas. ZEE has more than 250,000 hours of television content and houses the world’s largest Hindi film library with rights to more than 4,200 movie titles across various languages. ZEE has also produced several movies for theatrical release and is the fastest growing music label in India.

More information about ZEE and its businesses is available on www.zeeentertainment.com

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the Cloud TV, EdVP (Education Video Platform) and EVP (Enterprise Video Platform) markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal.

Kaltura’s Media and Telecom business unit helps telcos and content owners make the transition to a full-fledged Cloud TV service that satisfies the exacting demands of today’s TV viewers.

The Kaltura TV Platform features personalized multi-screen access to linear, VOD and time-shifted TV as well as third-party content. It combines advanced monetization options with the ability to scale to millions of viewers anywhere in the world. The adaptability and agility of the Kaltura TV Platform means that companies can experiment with new products and features, analyze performance, and react quickly to changes in viewing behavior in order to optimize engagement and better achieve business goals. For more information visit www.kaltura.com .

