RESERVEC Announces Strategic Partnership with OpenEdge

By forming a strategic partnership that is unique and industry defining, RESERVEC and OpenEdge will enable small businesses to reduce credit card costs.

As the integrated payments division of Global Payments, OpenEdge serves more than 2,000 technology partners across 60 industry verticals throughout the United States and Canada.” — OpenEdge spokesperson

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RESERVEC, an activities booking software company, announced today its strategic partnership with OpenEdge, an integrated payments division of Global Payments.

Through this partnership, RESERVEC will be in a position to offer its clients an innovative integrated solution for processing credit card payments for online reservations. By leveraging the OpenEdge Rapid Activation Application, RESERVEC will be able to accelerate the on-boarding process.

"As we prepare for an industry defining solution to help tour, rental and charter operators minimize e-commerce costs, our partnership with OpenEdge will allow us to be a distinctive software provider in the market place," said Mike Harley, president of RESERVEC. "We are thrilled to work with OpenEdge to deliver real savings to our clients."

In addition, RESERVEC is currently re-branding its fully-integrated mobile app which is expected to be released later this year. "With the tours and activities space currently estimated at more than $135 billion, and growing so rapid the research companies struggle to keep up, we are eager to share decades of experience by helping small businesses adapt to the mobile moment," Harley stated.

About RESERVEC:

RESERVEC was formed to provide reservations software specifically for the tour, rental and charter industry. RESERVEC leverages its proprietary technology, including an integrated mobile app, for a wide variety of activity operators to boost and manage bookings directly on its company website and social channels. For more information about RESERVEC, please visit www.reservec.com.

About Open Edge:

Open Edge helps businesses succeed by delivering secure and personalized payment solutions. As the integrated payments division of Global Payments, OpenEdge is driving innovation in software applications – adapting, scaling and simplifying how payments are processed. OpenEdge serves more than 2,000 technology partners across 60 industry verticals throughout the United States and Canada. For more information about OpenEdge, please visit www.openedgepayment.com.

About Global Payments:

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions delivering innovative services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to accept various payment types and operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of distribution channels in many markets around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with approximately 11,000 employee worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with customers and partners in 32 countries throughout North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil. For more information about Global Payments, please visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com.

