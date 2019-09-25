Largest Women-Led PMS Supplement Company, Jubilance, Launches Weekly Woman, a New Podcast Series

Jubilance for PMS

Jubilance Aims to Highlight The Period and PMS Stories of 1,000 Women

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Periods and PMS are a natural part of nearly every woman’s life, but for centuries society has gone to great lengths to make menstruation taboo. The lack of communication about the topic has brought senseless shame, stigma and slowed women’s progress toward equality.

Jubilance, a women-led PMS supplement company, has seen firsthand the prejudice that both society, and unfortunately many young women themselves, treat menstruation. To help break the cycle of silence and shame, Jubilance launched Weekly Woman, a podcast series to break the taboo of periods and PMS with real, honest stories from women of every background and persuasion across the U.S.

Running the gamut from hilarious, to gut-wrenching, to inspiring, Weekly Woman brings every side of the menstruation story from the shadows to the spotlight. The podcast series is hosted by Alice Cash, M.A., M.F.A, feminist theater director and Jubilance Media Manager. “For so long, to even say the word ‘period’ has been taboo. It's time that menstruation is an accepted part of the definition of womanhood. We want to create a space where women from all over the US can feel free to openly converse about their bodies and functions.”

In the process of breaking the taboo of periods, Weekly Woman examines the different expressions of life as a woman across America, highlighting the broad spectrum of women’s experiences with prejudice, struggle, triumph and gender in daily life.

Women from all over the US participate in these conversations, and the definition of womanhood really changes from place to place, “Isn’t that what we want to create? A place where this divided country can attempt to exchange ideas about how we can make a better place for all of us? Ultimately, we’re all women, we’re all connected in that way, so let’s learn about everyone’s different experiences and develop a discourse surrounding these concepts.”

The podcast aligns with Jubilance’s mission to make PMS mood swings a thing of the past. Weekly Woman plans to feature a thousand period stories in the series, already featuring those from an actress from New York, a psychologist from San Diego, a professional volleyball player from Switzerland, a bar manager from St Louis, a makeup artist from Brooklyn, and an entrepreneur from Los Angeles.

This feminist company wants to help women to live their best life, women should be able to talk about everything, “it’s absurd that we can’t even talk publicly about our biology, not ok, we’re attempting to change that” declares Cash.

To hear all the period stories featured on Weekly Woman, visit jubilance.com/blog

About Jubilance:

Jubilance is a sisterhood of women on a mission to make PMS mood swings a thing of the past. Jubilance for PMS is clinically proven to relieve PMS-related anxiety, gloominess, irritability and stress so you can live your best life all month long. For



