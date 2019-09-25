BUSINESS ONLINE PRESENCE A NECESSITY OR A LUXURY?

Online Presence a Necessity or a Luxury? Business Offline to Online - ACX Outsourcing Hub

MANDAUE CITY, CEBU, PHILIPPINES, September 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IS HAVING AN ONLINE PRESENCE FOR YOUR BUSINESS A NECESSITY OR A LUXURY? ACX HUB ANSWERS THESE QUESTIONS FOR YOU.In today’s generation majority of consumers or your target customers are using the internet and businesses are utilizing platforms like Google, Facebook and Instagram to generate more foot traffic for their business or even sell their products directly online. A recent study by Google says that over 51% of Smartphone users discover new companies and products while using their mobile devices. 60% of people on Social Media Platforms say they discover new products on the platform, while 75% say they’ve taken action after being inspired by a post. From Facebook & InstagramThis recent study by 3 of the Largest Online Platforms concludes that having a Digital Presence can have a significant impact on your business. So, having an online presence is more of a necessity for a business; it can be by having Website, Social Media Presence, or even a Google Verified Business Listing.You might think that having a digital footprint or online presence will hurt your businesses budget. This is not always correct there is still a lot of cheaper option like hiring a freelancer to do the work for you, or you could approach companies like ACX HUB who offers services to help you Digitally Kickstart your Business Online. However, there are several steps you can take to do it yourself. ACX HUB has created a Step by Step guide to get your business offline to online without spending a cent.Now if you fall into the category wherein you have a website, a social media presence but still your not getting any traffic or results that you were expecting, that’s because you have just finished the first phase of getting your business online, Now it’s time to start your Digital Marketing efforts which can be thru Search Engine Optimization , Search Engine Marketing or Social Media Marketing which ACX HUB also offers, try to take advantage of their FREE DIGITAL MARKETING CONSULTATION. However, again, there are still things you can do on your own. Check this article about 5 ways to promote your business online.



