Volunteer Ministers Highlight Family Values at State Capitol

The bright yellow tent of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers at the State Capitol in Sacramento, California

Scientology Volunteer Ministers brought their bright yellow tent to the State Capitol in Sacramento to reach out to families with practical help.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology of Sacramento set up their tent on the State Capitol grounds last weekend to share information and simple tools for life that can help strengthen families and the community.

Volunteer Ministers (VMs) are primarily known for their work at disasters. Case in point is the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Hurricane Dorian Response Team, which is among the humanitarian organizations cleaning up the Bahamas and delivering needed provisions to families. However, Sacramento VMs want neighbors to know that their motto, “something can be done about it,” applies just as much to the kinds of crisis local families face on a daily basis.

For example, some one-third of California kids are raised in single-parent families.

“Divorce can be devastating,” said the director of public affairs of the Church, “and when children are involved, it can be traumatic. We are here to help people sort out their differences and resolve issues they may think are irreconcilable. The technology is pretty miraculous.”

The Volunteer Ministers program offers simple life-skills courses that include:

How to overcome communication barriers

How to raise happy and self-reliant children

How to mend broken relationships and marriages

How to resolve conflicts.

This training is available at the Sacramento Church of Scientology or as free online courses on the Scientology website.

The Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. Watch films based on the Scientology Handbook on the Scientology Network.

