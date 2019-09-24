CertiPath Re-locates to 1900 Reston Metro Plaza

/EIN News/ -- Tech Firm Moves Into Comstock’s 365,000 sq. ft. Trophy Office Tower at Reston Station

RESTON, Va., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”), a diversified real estate development and asset management company focused on residential, commercial and mixed-use properties, and CertiPath, a trusted authority for high assurance identities, today announced the signing of a 7,000 sq. ft. lease at Comstock’s 1900 Reston Metro Plaza. CertiPath is re-locating its headquarters from Reston Town Center to the Reston Station neighborhood; a move that will provide employees and customers public transit access on Metro’s Silver line, as well as an office environment equipped for the company’s continued growth.

”CertiPath serves a broad range of clientele requiring the highest assurance digital identity solutions,” said Jeff Nigriny, CertiPath’s President. “Our services and products are collaborations with our customers. It is essential that our headquarters environment enable and enhance this collaboration while serving to instill confidence for first time customers.”

1900 Reston Metro Plaza is the first of three iconic office towers rising above the Reston Station neighborhood developed and managed by Comstock. The 365,000 square foot, LEED Silver, Trophy-Class tower designed by internationally renowned architect, Helmut Jahn, is the most recognizable landmark in the Dulles Corridor. With unobstructed views stretching from the National Cathedral in Washington, DC to Dulles International Airport and beyond, the building combines world-class amenities with accessibility, sustainability, and convenience.

“At 1900 Metro Plaza, we created a custom high-quality spec suite program, tailored to select technology groups with a smaller footprint,” said Tim Steffan, EVP/Leasing for Comstock. “We’re very pleased to have recently completed a 7,000 sq. ft. lease with CertiPath as our first spec entrant in this unique asset.”

About CertiPath

CertiPath, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, develops and promotes groundbreaking technologies and services that enable high assurance credentials in the Federal Government and commercial industries. In the ever-changing landscape of network security, we apply our unparalleled experience to create a suite of innovative, scalable products and services that hold identities accessing your network to the highest level of validation. We use these tools to protect the investments our customers make in implementing high assurance credentials as a method of authentication within enterprise-wide physical and logical security frameworks. For more information about CertiPath, visit our website at http://www.certipath.com/.

About Reston Station

Strategically located midway between Tysons Corner and Dulles International Airport, Reston Station is among the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the Washington, D.C. area. Covering nearly 40 acres spanning the Dulles Toll Road and surrounding the Wiehle Reston-East Metro Station at the terminus of Phase I of Metro's Silver Line, Reston Station is already home to more than 1,000 residents, numerous businesses, multiple retail establishments, and several restaurants. With more than approximately 2 million square feet of completed and stabilized office and residential buildings, more than 2 million square feet of additional development in various stages of entitlement, development and construction, and a 3,500-space underground parking garage and transit facility adjacent to the Wiehle Reston-East Metro Station, the Reston Station neighborhood is taking shape and quickly becoming Fairfax County's urban focal point in the Dulles Corridor. For more information about Reston Station, visit www.RestonStation.com .

About Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (“CHCI”) is a multi-faceted real estate development, asset management and real estate related services company that, since 1985, has designed, developed, constructed and managed several thousand residential units and millions of square feet of residential and mixed-use projects throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan market and in other key markets in the southeastern United States. In early 2018, CHCI announced it would wind-down its subsidiary for-sale homebuilding operation, and focus exclusively on commercial real estate investment, development, asset management and real estate related services. In early 2019, CHCI announced it had recapitalized its balance sheet and completed the transition of its operating platform. Anchoring the transition of CHCI is a long-term asset management agreement covering two of the largest transit-oriented, mixed-use developments in the Washington, D.C. area; Reston Station, a nearly 5 million square foot transit-oriented, mixed-use development in Reston, VA, and Loudoun Station, a nearly 2.5 million square foot transit-oriented, mixed-use development in Ashburn, VA, and additional development assets. Comstock’s substantial experience in entitling, designing, developing, and managing a diverse range of properties including apartments, condominiums, mixed-use (residential and commercial) properties, large-scale commercial parking garages and infrastructure projects, has positioned Comstock as a premier developer and real estate asset manager. CHCI also provides development supply chain services, including capital markets, real estate brokerage, environmental consulting, design and remediation services.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol CHCI. For more information, visit www.ComstockCompanies.com .

