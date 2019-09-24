Bone Bank Allografts Launches Global Sales Force Initiative

Distributor Expansion to Support Growing Demand for Orthobiologics

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bone Bank Allografts (BBA), a leading provider of regenerative medicine technologies to the surgical community announced the launch of a global initiative to expand its sales network by actively engaging in contract discussions with medical product distributors and independent sales reps. Currently, all territories in the United States and abroad are available for candidates with demonstrated success selling human tissue products to spine, orthopedic, and trauma surgeons.



“Patient demand for minimally invasive procedures, technological advances, and scientific evidence has led surgeons to adopt orthobiologics at accelerated rates.” says Kevin O’Dare, VP of Sales at BBA. “With a comprehensive product portfolio, Q-code for AmnioArmor, and established IDN and GPO contracts nationally, BBA is well positioned to address hospital and surgeon needs today as well as moving forward.”

Utilized in over 1 million successful transplantations since 1993, BBA is dedicated to maximizing the gift of tissue donation by developing solutions that serve the medical community. BBA’s comprehensive portfolio of amnion, allograft and soft tissue products is FDA registered and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks.

Distributors and independent sales reps who are actively looking to sell biologics to hospitals and surgeons may request a meeting with BBA leadership at the 2019 North American Spine Association’s Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago, IL from September 25-29 by visiting bonebank.com .

About Bone Bank Allografts (BBA)

BBA is leading provider of regenerative medicine technologies to the surgical community. Utilized in over 1 million successful transplantations since 1993, BBA is dedicated to maximizing the gift of donations by developing solutions that serve the medical community. BBA’s comprehensive portfolio of Amnion, allograft and soft tissue products is FDA registered and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks. Visit bonebank.com to learn more.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with changing laws and regulations that are applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

Contact:

Kevin O’Dare

Vice President, Sales

Email: kodare@bonebank.com

Phone: (267) 615-1004

www.bonebank.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.