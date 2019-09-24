MamaMancini's Wins 2019 QVC® Customer Choice® Food Award for Best “Heat & Eat” Entree

/EIN News/ -- EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that QVC customers voted MamaMancini’s 80 Ct. Three Cheese Mini Meatballs w/1lb sauce as #1 in the “Best Heat & Eat Entrée” category during the 2019 QVC Customer Choice Food Awards.



QVC customers cast their votes across QVC’s digital and social platforms. MamaMancini's co-founder Dan Mancini accepted the award on behalf of the Company and featured the award-winning product during the awards show which aired on September 11, 2019.

“Our successful business relationship with QVC continues to grow, and the prestigious Customer Choice award reflects the value that our brand brings to consumers every day,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. “We are truly honored for the warm reception we have received from the QVC community. QVC allows us to engage with millions of shoppers across their multiple platforms to market and sell our incredible products. We are continually seeking to expand our relationship with QVC and others, driving value for both our customers and shareholders,” concluded Wolf.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, lasagna, sausages and other dinner kits, all with beef, turkey and chicken varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 385-6449

greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us



