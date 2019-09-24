Auxxit selected to join the 13th class of Preccelerator based in Southern California

Auxxit, a tech start-up that builds peer-to-peer marketplace tools for mobile community commerce, announces admission to the Preccelerator Program.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auxxit, a Colorado-based tech start-up that builds peer-to-peer marketplace tools specifically for mobile community commerce, announced its admission to the 13th class of the Southern California based Preccelerator Program. The Preccelerator Program is an accelerator for early-stage startups offered to select companies out of the Santa Monica office of Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP that provides capital, sophisticated legal services, interim office space, mentorship, a targeted curriculum, investment strategy counseling and access to a strategic perks portfolio.

Auxxit is an innovative mobile marketplace platform that brings together communities of like-minded people in group chat and provides them with peer-to-peer commerce tools that make it easier and more fun to discuss, buy, and sell their passion-based items. The platform is designed to use group chat as the foundation for topic-based social forums and to replicate real world commerce events such as auctions, flea markets, and trade shows with items related to each topic. Currently, the platform is in beta testing and available through Apple TestFlight and in Google Play Store.

The Preccelerator Program provides access to an extensive array of mentor and investor relationships for companies bringing new tech to market. Vincent Arena, CEO of Auxxit, stated “While we have had several notable achievements, such as raising pre-seed capital, building an experienced and diverse execution team, including an in-house development group, and releasing a beta-version of our proof-of-concept in the app stores, our acceptance into the Preccelerator Program gives us a key partner as we prepare to launch the next generation of fully interactive mobile commerce experiences. I couldn’t be more impressed with everyone on the Preccelerator team and am extremely grateful that we have been selected to reap the benefits of such an exciting program.”

If you would like to learn more about Auxxit’s vision for community commerce, please go to www.auxxit.com and click on the “Get App” button to download the Auxxit beta app to your mobile device (available on iOS and Android).

About Auxxit

Auxxit is the first real-time chat application designed specifically for mobile community commerce. Our platform enables anyone to start and build a unique virtual community, with each community centered on a real-time group chat room. We bring together social networking, unique commerce interactions, payment, and shipping tools to promote community engagement and facilitate peer-to-peer sales.

