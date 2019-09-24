Terrafina Cordially Invites You to Join Its 3Q19 Conference Call
/EIN News/ -- MEXICO CITY, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrafina will release its 3Q19 Results on Thursday, October 24, 2019 after the market closes.
Conference Call:
Friday, October 25, 2019.
11:00 A.M. Eastern Time.
10:00 A.M. Central Time.
To access the call, please dial:
Toll Free: +1-877-407-8031
Toll/International: +1-201-689-8031
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2133/31756
CONFERENCE
REPLAY
A replay of this call will be available for 7 days, please dial:
Toll Free: +1-877-481-4010
Toll/International: +1-919-882-2331
Passcode: 53752
For more information please visit www.terrafina.mx or contact:
Francisco Martinez, IRO
Terrafina
Tel: +52 (55) 5279-8107
E-mail: francisco.martinez@terrafina.mx
Ana María Ybarra
Miranda IR
Tel: +52 1 553-660-4037
E-mail: ana.ybarra@miranda-ir.com
