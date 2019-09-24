Terrafina Cordially Invites You to Join Its 3Q19 Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MEXICO CITY, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrafina will release its 3Q19 Results on Thursday, October 24, 2019 after the market closes.



Conference Call:

Friday, October 25, 2019.

11:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

10:00 A.M. Central Time.

To access the call, please dial:

Toll Free: +1-877-407-8031

Toll/International: +1-201-689-8031

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2133/31756

CONFERENCE

REPLAY

A replay of this call will be available for 7 days, please dial:

Toll Free: +1-877-481-4010

Toll/International: +1-919-882-2331

Passcode: 53752

For more information please visit www.terrafina.mx or contact:

Francisco Martinez, IRO

Terrafina

Tel: +52 (55) 5279-8107

E-mail: francisco.martinez@terrafina.mx

Ana María Ybarra

Miranda IR

Tel: +52 1 553-660-4037

E-mail: ana.ybarra@miranda-ir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.