PRGX concludes 12th annual finance and procurement thought leadership event, PRGXchange™, in Nashville

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX) recently hosted finance and procurement professionals from around the globe in Nashville, Tennessee at PRGXchange™, the company’s annual thought leadership event.



PRGX, a global leader in Recovery Audit, welcomed the conference’s largest gathering of professionals across finance, supply chain, operations and procurement in the event’s 12-year history.

PRGXchange has grown from a gathering of retail finance leaders in 2008 to a meeting of finance and procurement peers across various industries and job functions with shared experience in the source-to-pay process.

“While the name of our annual event has changed over the years, the intent of the conference has remained the same – to create a place for the exchange of dialogue, idea-sharing and problem-solving,” said Ron Stewart, PRGX President and CEO. “Since the event’s inception, we have been intentional about including networking opportunities into the agenda so that attendees can use PRGXchange to create new relationships and learn from one another.”

PRGXchange attendees participated in interactive panel discussions with industry leaders and learned about best practices in the source-to-pay process from global finance, supply chain and economic experts.

“This year, we had more PRGXchange client speakers than ever before, which created the perfect atmosphere for peer-to-peer dialogue during our mainstage and breakout sessions,” said Stewart. “Many of the discussions focused on how innovation and collaboration can help companies adapt to the evolving digital and business landscape.”

Conference highlights included:

“See What You’ve Been Missing” keynote address – Stewart shared how the conference theme plays a major role in the company’s mission and vision;

Client Spotlight – A 12-year conference attendee and finance leader in the grocery industry outlined how he applied best practices from past conferences to solve real-world problems and deliver value to his company’s bottom line; and

“Managing S2P Complexity in a Dynamic Environment” – Panel discussion with experienced finance, audit and supply chain practitioners addressed how they managed complexity using best practices including optimization, process improvements and technology to drive bottom line results.

Each year, PRGXchange attracts finance and procurement leaders from every sector of business, including: retail, grocery, pharmaceutical, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing and technology.

About PRGX

PRGX Global, Inc. is a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services. With over 1,500 employees, the Company serves clients in more than 30 countries and provides its services to 80% of the top 15 global retailers and over 25% of the top 50 companies in the Fortune 500. PRGX delivers more than $1 billion in cash flow improvement for its clients each year. The creator of the recovery audit industry more than 40 years ago, PRGX continues to innovate through technology and expanded service offerings. In addition to Recovery Audit, the Company provides Contract Compliance, Spend Analytics and Supplier Information Management services to improve clients’ financial performance and manage risk. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com .

PRGX Global, Inc.

Ron Stewart, President & CEO

770.779.3900

600 Galleria Parkway, Suite 100

Atlanta, GA 30339

Media Contact:

Jamee Nelson

PRGX Global, Inc.

770.779.3213

Jamee.Nelson@prgx.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.