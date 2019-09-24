NFWF and Pūlama Lāna'i Seeking to Award Grants to Protect and Enhance Lāna‘i’s Native Ecosystems

Projects will integrate the community and its cultural history into conservation activities on the island of Lāna‘i

/EIN News/ -- LANAI CITY, LANAI, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pūlama Lāna'i and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced a new grant program focused on integrating the community and its cultural heritage into conservation activities on the island of Lāna'i, from the mountains to the ocean (kuahiwi a kai).

This is a five year partnership and the Request for Proposals (RFP) for grants is currently open. Approximately $400,000 is available in grants this year to protect and enhance Lāna‘i’s coral reefs, native plants and animals, endangered Hawaiian petrel habitat, and sensitive coastal cultural sites, while fostering co-management with and engagement of Lāna‘i’s community stakeholders.

“We are so excited to bring conservation efforts to Lāna’i, on a scale that has not occurred since George Munro first stepped foot on this island,” said Kurt Matsumoto, chief operating officer for Pūlama Lāna'i. “It is our hope that following the practice of managing lands from mauka to makai will not only help restore the natural landscape, but also help to return the nearshore reef to its former abundance as well. This type of approach will allow us to make a meaningful conservation impact on the island we love.”

Today’s release of the 2020 RFP through the new Kuahiwi a Kai Program marks the Program’s first round of annual funding opportunities over the next five years.

The Kuahiwi a Kai Program is seeking to fund projects on the northeast watersheds on Lāna‘i, which take a landscape level approach to protecting the island from the mountain to the ocean. Program priorities include increased community engagement and preservation of sensitive natural and cultural resources, as well as: erosion, flooding, and sedimentation control; ungulate population control; improved Hawaiian petrel nesting habitat; predator-proof fencing to protect native wildlife; and improved water quality and reef health.

“This project is unique to Hawaii, the first large-scale example of a conservation program which makes improvements and monitors change from the headwaters to the reefs,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “We could not be more pleased with our partnership with Pūlama Lāna'i, and I know their enthusiasm, expertise and passion will enable us to achieve great success through this outstanding conservation program.”

Pre-proposals for this funding opportunity are due October 18, 2019 by 5:59 PM Hawaii Standard Time. The full RFP can be found here​. Funding decisions are based on the ability of the applicant to implement strategies that achieve the Program priorities and result in measurable conservation outcomes and increased community conservation stewardship.

About Pūlama Lāna'i

Pūlama Lāna‘i is committed to redefining the Hawaiian Island of Lāna‘i as a sustainable community by creating new opportunities driven by agriculture, resource management, conservation and more. Enhancing and perpetuating the island’s diverse species and fragile ecosystem through game management, natural species preservation, watershed management, erosion control, coastal resources and fisheries management, invasive species control and conservation education, Pūlama Lāna‘i brings an integrated and comprehensive approach to protect and manage Lāna‘i’s natural resources to preserve Hawaiian culture and improve the lives of Lāna‘i residents.

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation’s fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 4,500 organizations and generated a conservation impact of more than $5.3 billion. Learn more at www.nfwf.org.

